July 7

• Received a 911 hang-up from a 911 only phone in the area of Main St. South. Info only, have received multiple calls from same number.

• Officer arrested an adult male for driving under the influence of alcohol on Main St. South.

• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle on Pond View Dr. SE. Vehicle left prior to officer arrival. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.

• Received a 911 hang-up on Alabama St. NW. A Rice County Deputy was in the area at time of call and made contact with the caller which was an accidental dial.

• Responded to a disturbance on Eighth Ave. NW. Verbal only, party left upon request.

• Received a fireworks complaint and two vehicles leaving the area on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer checked the area and did not locate the vehicle.

July 8

• Took a damage to property report on Second Ave. SW.

• Took a past action harassment report on Elm St. NE.

July 9

• Received report of a baby fawn trapped inside Dispatch Trucking on Pond View Dr. SE. Officers were able to release the fawn.

• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Eighth Ave. NW.

• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Fourth Ave. NW.

• Received a driving complaint of a motorist blowing a stop sign on Fourth Ave. NE. Officer located the vehicle parked unoccupied on Third Ave. NE.

• Officer assisted a motorist re-secure a large tree limb that fell off a vehicle on Central St. East.

July 10

• Took report of a possible missing person on Eighth Ave. SW. Person was later located.

• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Main St. North.

July 11

• Officers arrested an adult male on a felony Department of Correction warrant on First Ave. SE.

• While on warrant arrest, officers heard unknown disturbance coming from a neighboring property. Officer mediated situation, parties advised.

• Officer assisted with a child custody dispute on Ash St. NE.

• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Main St. South.

• Took a harassment report on Main St. South.

• Took a dog bite report on Estate St. SW.

• Took a possible restraining order violation on Fourth Ave. NW. After further investigation, no violation occurred.

July 12

• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on 15th Ave. SE.

• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Singing Hills Dr. SE.

• Responded to a residential alarm on 16th Ave. SE. Alarm set off by cleaning staff, false alarm.

• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Eighth Ave. SW.

• Received report of several juveniles in a manhole on Main St. North. Juveniles has left the area prior to officer arrival. Officer checked the manhole cover which was in place.

• Received report of several raccoons going in and out of a storm sewer drain and appeared sick on Main St. North. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the raccoons.

• Took a dog bite report on Golden Oak St. NE.

July 13

• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with checking on a female that walk in front of traffic on Lonsdale Blvd. Officer located an intoxicated female walking home. Female transported to an address in Lonsdale and released to a family member.

• Officer assisted and mediated a property dispute on Second Ave. SW.

• Officer checked on an occupied vehicle parked at Jaycee Park after hours. Occupants advised of park hours and left upon request.

• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Eighth Ave. SW, vehicle unlocked.

