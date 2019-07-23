July 7
• Received a 911 hang-up from a 911 only phone in the area of Main St. South. Info only, have received multiple calls from same number.
• Officer arrested an adult male for driving under the influence of alcohol on Main St. South.
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle on Pond View Dr. SE. Vehicle left prior to officer arrival. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Alabama St. NW. A Rice County Deputy was in the area at time of call and made contact with the caller which was an accidental dial.
• Responded to a disturbance on Eighth Ave. NW. Verbal only, party left upon request.
• Received a fireworks complaint and two vehicles leaving the area on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer checked the area and did not locate the vehicle.
July 8
• Took a damage to property report on Second Ave. SW.
• Took a past action harassment report on Elm St. NE.
July 9
• Received report of a baby fawn trapped inside Dispatch Trucking on Pond View Dr. SE. Officers were able to release the fawn.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Eighth Ave. NW.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Fourth Ave. NW.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist blowing a stop sign on Fourth Ave. NE. Officer located the vehicle parked unoccupied on Third Ave. NE.
• Officer assisted a motorist re-secure a large tree limb that fell off a vehicle on Central St. East.
July 10
• Took report of a possible missing person on Eighth Ave. SW. Person was later located.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Main St. North.
July 11
• Officers arrested an adult male on a felony Department of Correction warrant on First Ave. SE.
• While on warrant arrest, officers heard unknown disturbance coming from a neighboring property. Officer mediated situation, parties advised.
• Officer assisted with a child custody dispute on Ash St. NE.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Main St. South.
• Took a harassment report on Main St. South.
• Took a dog bite report on Estate St. SW.
• Took a possible restraining order violation on Fourth Ave. NW. After further investigation, no violation occurred.
July 12
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on 15th Ave. SE.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Singing Hills Dr. SE.
• Responded to a residential alarm on 16th Ave. SE. Alarm set off by cleaning staff, false alarm.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Eighth Ave. SW.
• Received report of several juveniles in a manhole on Main St. North. Juveniles has left the area prior to officer arrival. Officer checked the manhole cover which was in place.
• Received report of several raccoons going in and out of a storm sewer drain and appeared sick on Main St. North. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the raccoons.
• Took a dog bite report on Golden Oak St. NE.
July 13
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with checking on a female that walk in front of traffic on Lonsdale Blvd. Officer located an intoxicated female walking home. Female transported to an address in Lonsdale and released to a family member.
• Officer assisted and mediated a property dispute on Second Ave. SW.
• Officer checked on an occupied vehicle parked at Jaycee Park after hours. Occupants advised of park hours and left upon request.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Eighth Ave. SW, vehicle unlocked.