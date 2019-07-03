Tri-City United Community Education is currently offering an Aqua Noodle Stretch Yoga class in the TCU Pool.
Emphasizing symmetry of mind, body, and soul, this class improves strength imbalances, adds more flexibility, improves mood and sleep. It's great for rehabilitating from back and knee injuries. Modifications are provided for all fitness levels and ages. Aqua barbells and belt are available for use. The class goes through July 29. Drop ins are welcome, just pay at the pool.
The TCU Pool is located in the Montgomery K-8 building, 101 2nd St. NE, Montgomery.