June 16
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on 15th Ave. SE. Officer unable to make contact with anyone.
• Officer observed aerial fireworks being launched from Jaycee Park on Arizona St. NW. Officer made contact with a male who set the fireworks off, citation issued for possession of illegal fireworks.
• Responded to an alarm on Ash St. NE. Building secure, false alarm.
June 17
• Received report of two dogs running loose on 10th Ave. NE. Officer checked the area not locating the dogs.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Central St. East, vehicle unlocked.
• Received report of several suspicious males on a property on Third Ave. NE. Officer made contact with the males who were there to make minor repairs to the home, homeowner advised.
• Received report suspicious activity of someone ringing doorbells on Tom Jirik Ct. NW. Officer checked the area not locating anyone.
June 18
• Responded to an alarm on Ash St. NE. Building secure, false alarm.
• Officer issued notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Third Ave. SW.
• Received an ongoing driving complaint of motorist speeding on Fourth Ave. NE. Extra patrol requested.
• Responded to a 911 hang-up in the area of Overlook Dr. SE. Officer made contact with the caller who called regarding a verbal dispute with a family member, parties advised.
• Responded to an alarm on Industrial Dr. SE. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
June 19
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with three horses and a donkey on the roadway on Elmore Ave.
• Received report of a loose dog on Deerview Dr. SE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the dog.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist over center and fog line traveling towards Lonsdale on Lonsdale Blvd. Officer was on previous call and vehicle was traveling north on Halstad Ave. Incident referred to the sheriff’s dept.
• Took a property damage accident report on Railway St. NW.
June 20
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist varying speeds and crossing the center line on Independence Ave. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the vehicle.
• Took information of a missing cat on 12fth Ave. NE.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a vehicle rollover on 50th St. West.
• Officer issued a citation to a property owner on Colorado St. NW for ongoing ordinance violations.
• Took a fraud report on Connecticut Dr. SE.
• Responded to a medical on Eighth Ave. NW.
June 21
• Took a property damage accident report on Independence Ave.
• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
• Received a fireworks complaint in the area of Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer checked the area not locating anyone.
• Officer spoke with a homeowner on Delaware St. SW regarding lighting fireworks off after hours, owner stopped upon request.
June 22
• Responded to a fireworks complaint on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer had several individuals run from the area. Homeowner denied lighting any fireworks, homeowner advised any further fireworks would result in citations.
• Responded to a past action domestic on 12th Ave. NE. Parties had separated and were advised.
• Responded to a disturbance on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Parties separated for the evening.
• Responded to a neighbor dispute on Second Ave. SW. Officer mediated situation.
• Officer responded to Mackenthun’s on a parent possibly abusing a child. Officer located the father and checked on the children. Children appeared fine, father advised.
• Received report of an intoxicated male that jumped from a vehicle and took off running at Sticha Park on Industrial Dr. SE. Driver advised to call if he returns home. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the male.
June 23
• Received a found purse found on Alabama St. SE. Purse returned to the owner.
• Received report of an intoxicated female walking in the area of 10th Ave. NW. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the female.
• Received complaint of a child riding a dirt bike on the roadway on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer made contact with the parent who was advised to keep child off the roadway.
• Took a suspicious activity report on Bluff Heights Dr. SE.
• Received report of found dog found on Glen View Dr. SE, dog impounded.
June 24
• Received report of a suspicious person on Dogwood St. NE. Officer checked the area not locating anyone.
• Officer chalked a vehicle that appeared to have not moved in previous week on Singing Hills Dr. SE.
• Responded to an alarm on Industrial Park Dr. SE. Building found secure, false alarm.
• Received a barking dog complaint on Eighth Ave. NE. Owner advised of complaint.
• Took a harassment report on Cottonwood St. NE. Party advised of options.
June 25
• Received report of two loose dogs on Golden Oak St. NE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the dogs.
• Received report of a possible probation violation on Deer Ridge Ct. NW. Reporting party called back to report no violation. Officer contacted probations.
• Received report of a missing dog in the area of Central St. East. Officer located and reunited the dog with the owner.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with checking on an ATV in the ditch on 60th St. West.
• Received a noise complaint of a utility truck making a buzzing sound on Colorado St. NW. Officer checked the area and found noise coming from mosquito truck spraying in the area.
• Officer made contact with a couple occupied vehicles at Jaycee Park after hours, parties advised of park hours.
June 26
• Received report of someone ringing a door bell several times in the area of Grand Ave. SW. Officers checked the area not locating anyone.
• Took information of a past action noise complaint on Eighth Ave. SW.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Third Ave. SE.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Singing Hills Dr. SE.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Central St. East.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Harvest Dr. SW. On call back, caller advised it was an accidental dial.
• Received a noise complaint on Pond View Dr. SE. Homeowner advised to turn down music.
• Responded to a disturbance on Fourth Ave. NE. Verbal only, parties separated for the evening.
June 27
• Officer checked on a suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked at a business on 15th Ave. SE after hours, information only.
• Responded to an alarm on Industrial Dr. SE. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
• Responded to a possible house fire (struck by lightning) on 10th Ave. NE, no fire or smoke found.
• Responded to another possible house fire (struck by lightning) on Heritage Dr. SW. No fire of smoke found.
• Responded to a 911 hang-up on Garfield Ave. Officer made contact with a party who accidentally dialed 911.
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Main St. South. Officer checked the area not locating anyone.
• Responded to a disturbance on Birch St. NE. Party had calmed down prior to officer arrival.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a personal injury accident at 50th and Independence Ave.
• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
June 28
• Responded to a medical on Central St. East.
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Main St. South. Officer checked the area not locating anyone.
• Received report that two juveniles removed a storm drain on First Ave. SE. Officer checked the area and did not locate the juveniles or a storm drain cover missing or off.
• Received information of an ongoing driving complaint on Singing Hills Dr. SE.
June 29
• Received request from a party to unlock door to Maintenance building on Industrial Dr. SE. Party advised to contact Public Works.
• Took a past action damage to property report on Main St. North.
• Officer arrested an adult male for driving under the influence of alcohol on Central St. East after being clocked at 72 mph in a 30 mph zone.
• Responded to an alarm on Industrial Dr. SE. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
• Assisted parents with a juvenile that ran off on Overlook Dr. SE. Parents located the juvenile, no further assistance needed.
• Received request to check the welfare of a dog barking on Dogwood St. NE. Dog appeared fine, owner warned for barking dog.