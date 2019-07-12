The Lonsdale Church of the Immaculate Conception's annual bazaar begins after the 10 a.m. Mass Sunday, Aug. 4. The bazaar features used-a-bit shopping, a country market, kids' games, a bakery booth and other entertainment and prize opportunities.
The Lonsdale Knights of Columbus holds a raffle drawing at 4:30 p.m. for a 2019 Polaris Sportsman 570 ATV, along with cash prizes up to $500. Participants need not be present to win. To purchase tickets, contact Josh Rickert at 952-200-1799.
All proceeds support parish projects and ministry.