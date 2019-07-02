The following Lonsdale students graduated from the College of St. Scholastica following the spring 2019 semester: James Fuerniss (bachelor of arts, communication), Jordan Yetzer (bachelor of science, elementary education) and Megan Skluzacek (Webster Scholar, bachelor of science in nursing, summa cum laude).
Lonsdale students graduate from College of St. Scholastica
