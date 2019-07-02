The Czech Heritage Club invites the public to "A Travel-Log of the Czech Republic," featuring photos by Doris Coghill, at 7 p.m. Tuesday at New Prague City Hall's upstairs meeting room.
Coghill has visited the Czech Republic more than a dozen times since the 1990s and has taken hundreds of photos of Prague, the castles that dot the countryside and the small towns, festivals, museums and factories she visited. Coghill will also have a small display of some Czech-made items she has purchased on her trips.