The following Lonsdale resident was among nearly 1,000 students from Rochester Community and Technical College who made the Dean's List for Spring Semester ending this past May: Kaitlyn Koktavy
Another 400 students were included on the President's List. That includes Lonsdale's Mattie Hellerud.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must successfully complete 12 or more letter-graded credits, in the same semester, and achieve a grade point average between 3.0 and 3.74. To qualify for the President's List, students must have completed 12 credits or more for the same semester with a 3.75-4.0 GPA.