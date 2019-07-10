The Homeward Bound Theatre Company will offer the program "Magic and More" for third- through sixth-graders from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 23 at the Lonsdale Jaycee Park.
Participants will learn how to do basic magic tricks. This class will help develop their self-esteem by acquiring a new skill that will enhance their personality. Students will amaze family and friends when they share illusionary secrets and more.
For more information, call Montgomery Lonsdale Le Center Community Education at 507-364-8107 or register online at tcu2905.us.