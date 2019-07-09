Finding joy in the journey

Most days, Cassidy Abbott is studying in the business department or tracking down fly balls in left field at Ona Orth Athletic Complex. But on the first day of interim break, she was at home with her family in Lonsdale, Minnesota, waiting for a doctor to call with the results of her mother’s…

Latest News

Sports

TCU takes 6th place at state shooting championship

The Tri-City United varsity trap shooting team celebrated quite an accomplishment Friday, June 21 after placing sixth out of 40 schools at the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League State Tournament.

Opinion

An organization called HOPE

This is the first in a series of articles that will introduce you to HOPE Center and the work we do around domestic violen…

Community