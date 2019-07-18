Donald A. Becker, age 86 of LeSueur died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Comfort Residence in LeSueur. Arrangements by Kolden Funeral Home, www.koldenfuneralhome.com.
Donald A. Becker
