The LS-H Legion Baseball team has plenty to celebrate this week. Last Friday, the Giants won both games in the opening rounds of the East Central Sub-State Playoffs.
The Giants started off at 9 a.m. facing Breck Golden Valley. The game wasn’t much of a slugfest, but the Giants were able to defeat Golden Valley 2-1.
“It was a pretty lethargic first game,” said Manager Lon Berberich. “Jayce Luna was our MVP in the first game.”
The game against Golden Valley really was Luna’s game. He pitched all seven innings and threw 10 strikeouts and no walks. At the top of the first inning, Luna struck out Golden Valley batters 1-2-3.
“We got down to their level,” said Luna. “You got to put out the best you can in the playoffs.”
Of course, Luna’s pitching wouldn’t have been enough without at least some hitting from the Giants’ batters. The Giants took an early lead in the first, with Philip Champagne putting the team’s first run on the board. Champagne made it to first after being hit by a pitch and was knocked in all the way to home by a double from Tom Gupton.
Golden Valley was able to tie up the game in the third inning, collecting their first run, but the Giants quickly took back their advantage in the bottom of the third. Jayce Luna led the inning with a triple and a sacrifice fly hit by Mitch Casperson was all Luna needed to take home.
Golden Valley tried to tie up the game the rest of the way, but they just could not get runners on base. The Giants’ were able to take out Golden Valley 1-2-3 in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
The Giants took on Plato later that day at 5 p.m. and won 8-3. Despite its victory, LS-H struggled in the first half of the game. The team was put down by Plato 1-2-3 in the first two innings, and Plato collected three runs in the third.
Nevertheless, the Giants began making their comeback in the fourth. Giants’ fourth inning lead batter Burke Nesbit took first with a walk. An error by the shortstop propelled Nesbit to second and Champagne to first, and then Tristen O Brien batted in Nesbit with a single.
The fifth inning was what Giants’ player Charlie Weick described as a “hit parade.” Jayce Luna led the inning with a walk and was followed by Michael Broeckhart who also took a walk. Mitch Casperson then hit a single and Burke Nesbit took first after Luna was tagged out just before reaching home. However, this didn’t stop the Giants from collecting more runs. Tom Gupton hit a single and batted in both Broeckhart and Casperson, tying up the game against Plato.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Giants turned a tie game into an insurmountable lead. Tyler Pengilly opened the second half of the inning with a single and took second after a sacrifice fly from Luna. After an error put Broeckhart on first, Casperson batted in Pengilly. An error by the third baseman then allowed Broeckhart and Casperson to collect two runs and an error by the shortstop allowed Champagne to collect the fourth. Finally, Gupton collect the last run, being batted in by O Brien.
Tom Gupton pitched the first five innings of the second game for LS-H. Gupton threw seven strikeouts and six walks. Zack Berndt threw for the last two and struck out two batters without throwing a walk.
Le Sueur-Henderson’s next game in the playoffs is at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at Glencoe.