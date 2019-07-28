With a nine seniors graduated and the program moving from nine man to 11 man, getting the 2019 version of the Cleveland Clippers varsity football team together for last week’s summer camp was as important as ever, co-head coach Erik Hermanson said.
“Our main goals were to get a jump on the mental aspects, drill essential fundamentals and get an idea of our conditioning.”
Held Monday through Friday on the Cleveland football field, grades 5 through 8 got together from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. while grades 9 through 12 practiced from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
“We had a five-day camp, our longest ever due to the switch to 11 man,” Hermanson said. “We had over 20 kids 9-12 every day.”
Also running the upper level camp were co-head coach Kyle Atherton and assistant coaches Brady Hahn and Matt Miller.
Helping were Carter Kopet, who quarterbacked the Clippers from 2014 to 2017 and is a member of the Gustavus football team, as well as Kopet’s classmate Cade Olson, who played football at Dakota State last fall. Assisting with the line was parent Larry Walechka, who played Division II college ball at St. Cloud State. Miller, Olson, Kopet and Walechka worked with the junior high athletes Tuesday through Thursday.
The typical July heat index subsided, making conditions comfortable for the camp. The biggest problem was putting up with the mosquitoes.
“The weather was perfect. It was the first time we have ever been able to wear full pads at camp,” Hermanson said. “Usually it’s too hot.
Moving up to 11 man, Cleveland will face new teams this year, although it played JWP and Alden Conger back in 2012 and Mankato Loyola back in 2017. Alden-Conger is now combined with Glenville-Emmons while Loyola is combined with St. Clair.
“It was great to be together and start working toward our common goal of trying to improve every day and being the best team we can,” Hermanson said. “Representing CHS is an honor and we take it seriously. We are excited to play all these new schools and give them a taste of Clipper football.”
The Clippers’ first game is on the road against Kenyon-Wanamingo on Aug. 29. They have USC, JWP, Alden-Conger/Glennville Emmons and St. Clair/Loyola scheduled as home games, but the transformer for the lights was removed due to the new addition construction, making the use of the Cleveland field this year, for night games at least, still up in the air.