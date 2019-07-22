Sunday marked another disappointing loss for the Le Sueur Braves baseball team, which was defeated by the Gaylord Islanders 7-2.
“This is the time of year we want to be peaking, but we’re going in the opposite direction,” said Braves team manager and second baseman Ryan McPartland. “We had great starting pitching from Jordan Sinell, but we had an error at an inopportune time.”
The game was slow to start, with neither team collecting runs in the first two innings. Gaylord produced the first run of the game with Eric Goetsch being batted in by fellow player Eric Reichenbach. McKoy Rodning was then able to collect another run for the Islanders in the sixth.
However, the Braves were able to make a comeback in the sixth. Despite collecting a single run in the first five innings, the team was able to put two runs on the board and tie up the game in the bottom of the sixth.
Braves’ lead batter Tristen O Brien collected the team’s first run, rounding the bases after an error committed by the Islanders’ pitcher. Ryan McPartland hit a single shortly after and Brandon Culbert followed up with a double and batted O Brien into home.
Unfortunately for the Braves, this would be the last time in the game that they would be able to collect runs. Gaylord on the other hand, was well prepared to take back the game. In the seventh inning, Brad Walsh and Travis Schmidt collect two more runs taking back the lead.
At the top of the ninth, the Braves made their fatal error. Islanders’ batter McKoy Rodning was able to walk to first and was followed by a single from Josh Gasow. Collin Grams was then able to collect a hit and advance Rodning and Gasow to home. Travis Schmidt then took the plate and hit a double, batting Grams into home and cementing a 7-2 lead over the Braves.
The Braves had just half an inning to attempt to make up the game, but at that point Gaylord’s lead was unstoppable.
It was a rough game for the Braves, but it did have standout moments for the team. Jordan Sinell was able to keep Gaylord from building much of a lead for the six innings he pitched. Sinell threw five strikeouts over the game and no walks. Tristen O Brien took over in the last three inninfs and was able to strikeout one batter while throwing one walk. Ryan McPartland stands as the Braves’ lead hitter for the game, collecting two hits and one run.