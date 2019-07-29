Coming off of a two win hot streak in the sub-state playoff tournament, the Le Sueur-Henderson Legion baseball team took home two more wins and one loss last weekend and are set to play against Plato in the championship round Monday night.
It’s been a hectic tournament for the Giants. The team’s first game this weekend was a close one, with LS-H defeating Holy Family 9-7 on Friday, July 26. LS-H had an easier time against Norwood on Saturday, beating their opposition 6-2. However, the Giants struggled when facing Plato in what would have been the championship round on Sunday. The Giants were down 10-0 when rain put the game to a halt in the fifth inning, forcing the game to be rescheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. in Plato.
The team reaction to their success this far has been one of relief. “A win is a win,” said Giants center fielder Burke Nesbit following the victory over Holy Family. “We’ve stayed with it and never gave in.”
LS-H led from the first inning against Holy Family; they opened the top of the first with three runs. Giants lead batter Mitch Casperson was the first to make it on base, hitting a single. He was followed by Philip Champagne who was hit by a pitch and was knocked into home by a single from Burke Nesbit. Tyler Pengilly collected two RBIs in the first, batting in both Champagne and Nesbit and putting three runs on the board.
The Giants were able to maintain their lead throughout most of the game. Casperson collected another run for the team in the second inning, knocked in by a double from Champagne. Holy Family gained on the Giants in the middle, collecting four runs between the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, but the Giants were able to stay ahead.
LS-H collected another three runs in the sixth. Burke Nesbit opened the inning with a walk and was batted in by a double from Tom Gupton. Zack Berndt followed with a single that advanced Gupton to home. Berndt collect the Giants’ third run when he was advanced by a sacrifice fly from Jayce Luna.
Despite the Giants’ best efforts, Holy Family was able to tie up the game in the seventh inning, collecting three runs. It was anyone’s game at this point, and there was little time left to take the lead. The eighth inning was a stalemate, with neither team producing runs. Still, the Giants managed to squeeze out a win in the ninth. Luna and Casperson collected the Giants’ winning runs, with Luna being advanced by a walk taken by Gupton and Casperson being batted in by Berndt.
“They kept on jabbing, but we stayed with it,” said Giants’ catcher Charlie Weick.
After a difficult first game, the Giants had an easier matchup against Norwood. The Giants 6-2 win was aided by their superior fielding. In the first five innings of the game, Norwood was only able to produce one run. Tom Gupton, who pitched for all seven innings, put Norwood on the ropes, throwing six strikeouts, one hit by pitch and no walks.
LS-H on the other hand, was hitting well. The team faced a setback in the first inning when Caspoerson was tagged out between third and home and Champagne was tagged out between second and third. The batters would redeem themselves in the third. Casperson hit a triple and took home after an error by Norwood’s second baseman, collecting the Giants’ first run. Champagne collected the second run after being batted in by Berndt.
The Giants collected two runs each in the fourth and sixth innings. Pengilly led with a single in the fourth and was batted in by a double by Weick. Weick was then advanced to home by a sacrifice fly from Casperson. In the sixth, Nathan Gregerson took first after a hit by pitch followed by Casperson with a walk. Tom Gupton batted both players in with a single, collecting the Giant’s fifth and sixth runs. Norwood was able to produce two runs of their own in the sixth, but that wasn’t enough to catch up to LS-H’s lead.
Le Sueur-Henderson’s winning streak came to a stop when challenging Plato, though. Plato dominated the Giants, collecting 10 runs in just five innings while throwing a two-hitter. In the first inning, Plato was able to collect a run while putting down LS-H 1-2-3, forecasting how the rest of the game would play out.
Plato produced another run in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth, and five in the fifth. Meanwhile, the Giants just couldn’t hit what was pitched, with Jayce Luna being the only one of the Giants to produce a hit throughout the game, hitting two.
Fortunately for LS-H, the rain blessed the team with another chance to take on Plato in the championship round. Whoever wins this game will advance to state.