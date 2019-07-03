The Wells Wildcats came to town June 30 for batting practice courtesy of the Cleveland Spiders.
Also a result of the trip, the Wildcats added to their victory column with a lopsided 21-6 triumph.
The Wildcats batted 14 in the first inning. With five hits, three free passes and a couple of Spider errors sprinkled in, they took a commanding 9-0 lead and never looked back.
For the locals, Jerren Jobe walked in the third, advanced on a passed ball and again an infield error and scored on an Alec Rogers single for the Spiders’ first run.
Danny McCabe, who also singled in the second and fifth for a 3 for 4 afternoon, collected a base hit in the fourth. Up next, manager Mike Krenik’s fly ball found some green, and Brendon Brown followed up, dropping a single near the right field line to score McCabe.
Brandon Seitz, a 2017 CHS grad in his second game in a Spider uniform, reached first on a fielder’s choice. Cody Conroy, a 2018 Clipper, walked, and Lucas Walechka, who will be CHS sophomore this fall, scored Krenik on a fielder’s choice for the third Cleveland run, but the Spiders still trailed by a dozen.
The Spiders scored their last three runs in the sixth. Brown led off with a hit that fell in same spot as his prior single. Seitz took the ball the other way, placing it on the grass near the left field chalk for a single. Walechka singled, and Jobe followed up with a hit for two RBIs. While the Wildcats snared Jobe in a run down, Rogers scored Walechka on a single.
McCabe started out on the mound for the Spiders. Seitz, who was the Clippers’ top pitcher in 2017 with a 4-3 record and a 2.6 ERA, took over in the second. With one out in the seventh, Rogers stepped in and faced four batters.
The Spiders were coming off a 16-4 loss in Blue Earth a day earlier.
All of their runs against the Pirates came in the sixth Arlen Nett walked, McCabe singled, Garett Rohlfing walked, and Alec Rogers picked up the first of two singles he would have. Shane Rogers and Brown walked, and Seitz hit into a fielder’s choice.
Nett was the starting Spider pitcher and went four innings. Seitz took over after that. Nett, Seitz, Austin Plonsky, and Shane Rogers each had singles for a total of six Clipper hits.
The Spiders return to action this weekend with three road games in a row. On Saturday, July 6, they travel to Wells. A day later, they head to Waterville, and on Monday, they journey to St. Clair.