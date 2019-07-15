The Le Sueur Braves took a short trip to Hilltop Park to meet the Henderson Tigers at their home field. Despite collecting a home run in the third inning, the Braves couldn’t match the Tigers, who won 7-3.
“I have to give credit to Henderson,” said Braves Team Manager, first baseman and pitcher Ryan McPartland. “They could hit and we just couldn’t.”
Henderson held the advantage early on. The Braves were put down 1-2-3 in the first and second innings. Meanwhile, Matt Graham and Philip Champagne both scored runs in the second.
Despite the rough start the Braves took the lead at the top of the third with a home run. Nic Haller was the first Braves batter to make it on base with a single. Matt McPartland followed up with another single. Jason Sunderman went at bat afterwards and hit a home run, driving himself, Haller and McPartland home and collecting three runs for the Braves.
However the Braves’ lead would prove to be short-lived. While the Tigers didn’t score any more runs, they were able to top the Braves’ performance and add four runs to their lead. Glenn Parker led the bottom of the third, hitting a double. John Parker made it to first after being hit by pitch and both he and Glenn Parker were knocked in by a double by Greg Graham. An error by the Braves’ second baseman then allowed both Graham and Champagne to score, bringing the lead back to Henderson.
The Braves proved unable to replicate their success in the third, not putting a single run on the board for the rest of the game. John Parker collected another run for the Tigers in the fifth and brought their total up to seven runs. Cullen Bruce took over as pitcher in the sixth inning and prevented the Tigers from collecting another run, but the Tigers were able to stall their way through the rest of the game. Ryan McPartland came close to producing another run for the Braves in the eighth, but he was tagged out by the Henderson catcher.
“Sturdy pitching just wasn’t there for us,” McPartland said on the reason for Le Sueur’s loss. McPartland pitched the first six innings of the game and threw one strikeout and zero walks. Bruce pitched the last three and struck out two batters while throwing one walk.
Despite the loss, McPartland says the team will show up to Arlington ready to hit. The Braves will take on the Arlington A’s at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday July 17.