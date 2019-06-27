It has been a couple of years since Cleveland fielded a summer U18 softball team, but with five starters from this spring graduated, June and July represent an excellent opportunity to get the team reorganized.
“It’s a good time for them to get used to each other,” said Clipper assistant coach Sandi Hollerich, who along with Jeff Robb, is coaching the summer Clippers. “It’s getting people playing with each other, learning some new positions and filling in some of those gaps for the seniors that we lost.”
The team plays double-headers on Tuesdays. This week the games were in Waterville, and the Clippers lost them both.
In game one, the Clippers were hitless in the game’s three innings for a lopsided 15-0 defeat. Game 2 was a different story with the Clippers getting edged 8-7. McKenna Robb threw in game one while Serena Williams staffed the circle in game two.
On a couple of errors and a single, the Buccaneers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. They added two more runs in the second on a walk, a fielder’s choice and a pair of hits. With a two-RBI double in the third, they had a 5-0 advantage.
But the Clipper bats finally woke up after that.
With two outs, top of the order Lexi Hollerich walked and advanced on a Mya Krenik single. Robb also got a free pass to juice the bases for Coley McCabe, who rose to the occasion with a three-RBI triple. Not to be outdone, next up Brianna Connor bashed the ball over the right field fence to knot the game 5-5.
The Bucs quickly regained the lead though with three unearned runs. The Clippers started another two-out rally when Krenik singled and Robb followed up with a home run, but the effort fell a run short as the Clippers got their third out and the game timed out.
“There are some who haven’t played at a varsity level, but they’re coming out, and they’re hitting the ball phenomenally,” said coach Hollerich. “It’s just we’ve got to work on some defense, just minor things and they’ll have it. It will be fun to see where they end the season and start next spring.”
The Tuesday prior, the Clippers beat Blue Earth 12-10. Connor had a three-RBI homer and a single. Macey Ziebarth had two singles. McCabe had a two-RBI double and a single. Hollerich, Krenik and Mollee Grams each had one single. Williams got the win.
The Clippers travel to Medford next week.