There were 125 vehicles that signed in for the Weelborg Chevrolet Night Saturday at the Arlington Raceway with lots of great racing action in all the divisions.
Trent Loverude of New Ulm has had a bit of a dry spell in the IMCA Modified class, but he finally had a good night as he led from start to finish and drove in lapped traffic to win. The fastest car on the track was that of Toby Patchen from Princeton as he started in 10th position and by lap 8 he and Chad Porter were trading spots for the 2nd and 3rd position. A caution was thrown for a spinning car in turn 2 which closed the gap for Patchen on Loverude, but he stomped on the accelerator going down the backstretch to gain ground and took the checkered first, Patchen took 2nd and Porter finished in 3rd right ahead of Joe Roberts of New Ulm.
The IMCA Sport Modified feature was quick with 20 cars starting the race and the 71s of Dave Sierks from Princeton starting in the front row. He remained the leader throughout the strong field to win the race. Jeff Lloyd from Le Center had a great finish as he stuck with Sierks the entire distance but had to settle for 2nd ahead of Kris Zuhlsburg of Danube.
The IMCA Sprint Car feature saw a multi car wreck on the first lap when Neil Stevens from Bingham Lake spun out going into turn 2 causing the 80 of Nathan Showalter from Hutchinson to spin out and hit the 21 of Brett Allen from Gaylord. The 56 of Bill Johnson spun alongside the outside wall to avoid the cars but was able to refire and rejoin the race. Both Showalter and Allen were out of the race with damaged cars. Once the race restarted, Trevor Serbus of Olivia dove down in turn #1 and took the lead and remained the leader for the duration to win the race. Johnson took 2nd ahead of Jesse Cripe of South Haven.
The Outlaw Hobby feature saw two different leaders with the 39 of Mike Vogt from Brownton the early leader and looked like he was going to take home the trophy but there was a crash in turn 2 when the cars of Dakota Robinson of Arlington and Mori Oestreich of Henderson got together which ended Robinson's night. On the restart, Vogt lost the distance he had worked hard on and Rodney Manthey from Norwood had been gaining ground lap by lap to get around him on the backstretch along with the 3k of Karl Hewitt Jr. from Chaska. As the three cars received the white flag, they were heading into turn 1 and had to maneuver around lapped traffic and Hewitt came out ahead of all of them to take the lead and the win. Manthey took 2nd and Vogt took 3rd.
The IMCA Stock Car feature saw Dave Moriarty from Jordan lead most of the 20 lap race but as he was coming out of turn 4 and heading down the front stretch on lap 15, his engine decided to let loose which put him out of the race. That gave Dan Mackenthun from Hamburg the break that he needed as he took the lead and remained the leader to win the race ahead of Tim Pessek of Hutchinson and Matt Speckman of Sleepy Eye.
The IMCA Sport Compact feature saw Justin Dose of Brownton lead the first 2 laps until hardcharging Alex Dostal of Glencoe moved up from his 8th place start to take over the race and win. both top cars had to race around lapped traffic but were able to maintain their positions throughout the race. Gavin Maass from Mankato took 3rd ahead of Scott Porter of Madison Lake.
There was two caution flags thrown on the first lap of the IMCA Hobby feature. The first one involved the 14R of Reilly Gruenhagen from Howard Lake, he was able to restart but was put to the back of the feature. The 2nd time the race was started, a caution came out for the 2B car in turn 2, that time the 38B went into the work area and then the pit area. When the race restarted the 39 of John Rebstock was the leader for three laps but then he was overpowered by the 75c of Cory Probst from Brewster. Probst gained distance on the field and went onto win yet another race. Luke Trebelhorn from Buffalo had worked up from his 9th place start to take 2nd and Rebstock took 3rd.
Brandon Paul of St. Peter was victorious in both the Maverick Automotive Auto Cross feature and Good Times Bus Lines Truck Cross feature outlasting the other vehicles to take the checkered first.