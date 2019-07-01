The red flag was busy at the Arlington Raceway June 28, as there were three rollovers throughout the night in different divisions. All drivers were OK, but vehicles sustained damage.
The first occurred in the truck cross feature when the truck of Brice Reierson got on his side going into a turn on the first lap of the race. He was OK but out the race. When the race resumed the 01 of Justin McConnell from Henderson led the remaining laps with Bob Bruins of Silver Lake taking 2nd.
In the IMCA Hobby feature fans saw a new winner in victory lane. The 14R of Riley Gruenhagen was the early leader, a first lap caution came out when Scott Koep of Winthrop had troubles and the 75c of Cory Probst sustained a flat tire which sent him to the work area. On the restart, Gruenhagen lined up in pole position again but was slowed down when another rollover occurred when Koep went over. His car was out of contention. When the race restarted, Jed Trebelhorn moved into the top spot and was able to stay there the duration of the race with his brother Luke of Buffalo following him to the finish line. Cory Probst of Brewster took 3rd ahead of Ed Dostal of Hutchinson.
Another new face in victory lane was that of Gavin Maass from Mankato. He led from start to finish in the caution free race. Alex Dostal of Glencoe who started 8th worked through the field and by the 3rd lap was in 2nd place but couldn't catch Maass and settled for 2nd ahead of Alan Lahr of Nicollet.
Another violent rollover in turn 1 happened in the Outlaw Hobby class as the cars were tight going into the corner, cars collided and the 4k of Scott Oestreich from Belle Plaine rolled over against the retaining wall. The 7k of Jonathon Schroeder from Belle Plaine also got collected and he was out of the race along with Rod Manthey of Norwood. Once the race restarted Bryan Apitz of New Ulm led the entire event but was found to be illegal in post race teching so the win was given to the 3k of Karl Hewitt Jr. from Chaska. Kyren Porter of Cleveland took 2nd with Dakota Robinson of Arlington taking 3rd.
The IMCA Sport Modified feature saw two different leaders with Jeff Lloyd of Le Center starting on the pole and taking off to lead the race. He was only able to claim that spot for three laps as the 25k of Kevin Kirk from Bloomington moved quickly from his 7th place start to get around Lloyd. The battle was then behind Kirk with Eric Larson of Madison Lake driving around nine cars to challenge Kirk. In the end, Kirk won with Larson taking 2nd and Kris Zuhlsdorf of Danube taking 3rd.
The IMCA RaceSaver sprint feature saw Javen Ostermann from Courtland take the lead and remain the leader in the caution free race the entire distance to win. Brett Allen from Gaylord passed four cars but couldn't catch Ostermann and settled for 2nd ahead of Neal Stevens from Bingham Lake.
The IMCA Stock Car feature had five different leaders with Brent Uecker from Hutchinson leading the first three laps and then the 71 of Josh Larson from Glencoe, he only led one lap as Uecker took it back for 6 laps. The 92 of Dan Mackenthun pulled a caution flag by stopping on the backstretch on lap 7, he broke a ball joint and wasn't able to rejoin the field. Uecker once again led the pack of 20 cars with Larson behind him but Larson encountered troubles and pulled into the infield. Thad gave the 71D of Shaun Bruns from Danube the opening he needed and he was soon the leader. The No. 9 of Dean Cornelius who had stared 17th was on the move and held off the top three cars as they were going into turn 2 more than once. Bruns tried unsuccessfully to gain the point back but had to settle for 2nd behind Cornelius and Chad Schroeder of Belle Plaine took 3rd place right ahead of Uecker for an exciting finish.
There were three leaders in the IMCA feature, the first being Dan Menk of Franklin as he took off from his front row start with Trent Loverude of New Ulm following him. By the 6th lap, Clint Hatlestad of Glenoce was the leader but he had the company of Brandon Beckendorf on his tail. Two laps later Beckendorf took the lead and Hatlestad couldn't regain it so he settled for 2nd ahead of Dalton Magers of Redwood Falls.