Waiting a few innings to roll out their big guns, the Cleveland majors/minors walked off with a 5-4 triumph over visiting Quad City Red (New Richland area) on Wednesday.
It was the final regular season game for the 8-3-1 Clippers.
“We started out with the younger guys and got them as many innings as we could,” said head coach Nick Dylla. “Then we went with our regular starters and finished off the last three innings.
The Clippers, who clobbered Waseca 13-16 the Monday before, will finish their season Saturday at a tournament in New Prague.
“Our chances are really good,” Dylla said. “This is our year. All these years our kids have been getting beat, but now we’re at a competitive level. I’ve seen we can beat everybody that we’ve played. Even the losses we had were sacrificial losses to get other players better.”
With the game knotted at four in the seventh, Lucas Walechka drove his first pitch to the outfield, took second on a Jackson Meyer grounder and scored on a Tanyon Hoheisel line drive to center field.
Quad City scored twice in the first inning on a hit, a walk and escaped pitches. They added another run in the fourth on an infield error and more passed balls.
The Clippers posted their first run in the fourth when Maddox Lutterman walked, stole second and scored after two wild pitches.
They added three more runs in the third. Walechka and Jake Anderly walked. Foreshadowing what was to come, Hoheisel scored them both on a double. While Derek Miller walked, Hoheisel took third on a passed ball and scored on an Alec Bock bunt for a one-run Clipper advantage.
The Clippers missed some chances in the inning though. Bock would have been safe too but rounded the base on the play and got nabbed at first. Nathan Schmoll got hit by a pitch and Tommy Kennedy walked, but the Clippers left the bases loaded.
Quad City didn’t waste any time and tied the game in the sixth after on a single, a stolen base with the runner scoring from second on a ground out.
Meyer started on the hill for the Clippers. He gave up two hits, walked two and struck out three. Carter Dylla took over in the third. He allowed no hits, whiffed three and walked one. Walechka threw the next two innings. He fanned five, gave up two hits and walked one. Colon Krenik was perfect as the closer with two strikeouts.
Dylla and Krenik had singles in the first for the Clippers’ only other hits.
The Clippers are the No. 2 seed and have their first game at noon on Saturday at the high school.
Dylla, who hopes to field a U18 team next summer, said undefeated Le Sueur will be the biggest challenge in the tournament.