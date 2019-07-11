It was back-to-back games in two different venues for the Cleveland Spiders amateur baseball team July 7.
First, the Spiders got slaughtered 17-1 against host Waterville, the league leader, and then they packed up their bats and gloves and headed to St. Clair where they played a much better game but ran out of gas and fell 10-1.
Despite losses, manager-player Mike Krenik was proud of the effort of the young Spiders, who are made up mostly of high schoolers or recent CHS graduates. They played most of the afternoon to shortly before sunset in the July heat.
“It takes some iron players to do that,” he said.
Against the Indians, the Spiders lone run came in the fourth when Jerren Jobe walked. Danny McCabe hit the ball hard toward the second baseman for an infield single. Jobe strolled across the plate after two more walks
The Spiders collected four hits. Carter Kopet lined a shot to the outfield in the sixth. Alex McCabe and Alec Rogers each singled in the seventh.
Either bashing the ball deep or placing it just behind the infielders, the Indians totaled 17 hits against the Spiders’ quartet of pitchers: starter Brandon Seitz, Alex McCabe, who took the mound with one out in the third, Shane Rogers who took over in the fourth, and Alec Rogers who threw in the bottom of the sixth.
Shane Rogers singled to start the second, advanced on a Seitz bunt and scored on an Arlan Nett double.
“We hit the ball and were very patient at taking pitches,” Krenik said.
The Wood Ducks took a 2-1 lead in the second on three straight hits and a ground out RBI. They homered in the sixth, scored two more runs in the seventh on a walk, an RBI double and then a stray pitch.
Taking advantage of three hits, two Spider errors and a hit batter, the Wood Ducks went up 10-1 in the eighth.
The Spiders managed another run in the ninth when Jobe reached first on an error and scored on a Kopet double.
The Wood Ducks outhit the Spiders 9-6. Jobe had a single in the fifth, Danny McCabe singled in the fifth and seventh to account for the other three Spider hits.
Nett, who started on the hill, struck out five. Jobe took over with two outs in the eighth and walked one before a ground out ended the inning.
The day before, the Spiders fell 13-3 to host Wells. Their three runs all came in the fifth. Seitz singled. Nett hit into a fielder’s choice. Alec Rogers singled, Kopet got first on an error and Danny McCabe doubled.
Alec Rogers was the starting pitcher. Kopet took over in the sixth.
Still seeking a triumph, the Spiders travel to Lake Crystal on Saturday and host Eagle Lake on Sunday.