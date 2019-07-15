Trev Wings presented the Dan Grams Memorial Races under beautiful weather conditions July 13 at Arlington Raceway/
The IMCA RaceSaver sprint cars drew for positions in the feature which put the 21 car of Brett Allen from Gaylord on the outside pole and once the race started he flew down the backstretch and didn't look back as he led from start to finish and was able to maintain his lead through lapped traffic to win his first feature of the year in the caution free race.
Extra money was on the line as an additional $500 was paid out to the driver if he had perfect attendance and he did plus other money donated brought Allen's payday to $1,450. Michael Stien of Ceylon worked up from his 3rd row start but couldn't catch Allen and settled for 2nd ahead of Jesse Cripe of South Haven who had drew the No. 1 starting spot. Neil Stevens of Bingham Lake won the GT Transport of Buffalo $50 hardcharger award and another $100 from Becker Racing/ RemaxAlliance Racing for passing five cars.
The IMCA Stock car feature saw Kevin Latour of Le Sueur lead three laps until the 92 of Dan Mackenthun of Hamburg joined him and got around him to take over the race. By lap 8, Matt Speckman from Sleepy Eye was leading the field with Mackenthun on his tail trying to regain the lead but a ball joint broke causing Mackenthun to stop on the backstretch causing a yellow flag. He was not able to rejoin the race and went into the pit area. On the restart, Speckman once again was in command of the race but the cars behind him were changing positions with the 7k of Chad Schroeder from Belle Plaine taking 2nd place ahead of Arlington's Matt Schauer. Newcomer Rob VanMil of Barnsville took 4th place ahead of Shaun Bruns of Danube.
Winning his first feature of the year was Dakota Robinson of Arlington in the Outlaw Hobby feature. Bryan apitz of New Ulm was the early leader but Robinson was working on him lap by lap and gaining on him. By lap 7 he made his move and got around him to take the lead but a few laps later Apitz once again took over the race but that only lasted for 2 laps as Robinson wanted the win and came across the line first to capture his first trophy. The 11t of Roger Jennings from Echo got by Apitz right before the checkered to take 2nd.
The IMCA Sport Modified feature was fast as Chris Plamann from Hutchinson led the caution free race from the beginning except the lap that counted as Kevin Kirk from Bloomington who had started 8th was able to inch his way forward from his 8th place start to and had a dramatic win taking the lead coming out of turn 4 as the checkered flag was being displayed. Plamann followed in 2nd and Dustin Engelke from Lester Prairie took 3rd place.
Dam Menk of Franklin made it two for two in the IMCA Modified feature was which was also caution free. He started in the 2nd row and passed the 00 of Ryan Bjerkeset from St. Peter and Joe Roberts of New Ulm all after the first lap going into the 1st turn. The two drivers stayed with Menk for most of the race but when the white flag came out, Tyler Limoges of Redwood Falls put the pedal down and passed both cars and then Dalton Magers also of Redwood Falls followed him. As they were coming in for the checkered, Menk took 1st, Magers was a half a car length ahead of Limoges for 2nd making for an exciting feature.
Gavin Maas of Mankato was once again victorious in the IMCA Sport Compact feature as he took the lead on the first lap and remained the leader to win the race with Alex Dostal of Glencoe moving from his 9th place starting position to take 2nd ahead of Alan Lahr of Nicollet.
The IMCA Hobby had 18 cars start the feature, the 77 of Andrew Latour of New Prague was the leader for over half of the race but the car on the track to beat the 75c of Cory Probst from Brewster once again dominated as he started 11th deep in the pack, and despite causing a yellow flag on the first lap he was able to move up lap by lap and by lap 9 he was leading the race with Latour tring diligently to take back the lead but in the end he settled for 2nd ahead of Luke Trebelhorn of Buffalo and Jed Trebelhorn of Winthrop.