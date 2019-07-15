After pulling ahead in late innings against both USC and Janesville earlier in the day, the Cleveland Clipper majors/minors had to settle for silver medals Saturday evening when they couldn’t climb back from a four-run deficit against Quad City in the league playoff championship.
The three games were played in New Prague.
“We had a little bit of trouble with our pitching at the beginning of the game,” said head coach Nick Dylla. “And we just couldn’t put the bat on the ball. There were a lot of fly balls for outs, shallow fouls that were caught. Quad City had good defense.”
The Clippers lived up to their second seed, but top-ranked Le Sueur-Henderson fell in their first game.
Quad City, which lost to the Clippers the Wednesday prior, assembled four hits and two walks in the first for four runs. Start Lucas Walechka settled down after that until his daily pitch maximum was up after three innings. Carter Dylla took over, and the Clippers gave up one more run on two infield throwing errors.
The Clippers had six hits. They stranded eight runners and struck out eight times. Their lone run came in the first when Colon Krenik hit an infield single, advanced on a walk and a passed ball and stole home. Krenik also singled in the seventh. Cade Kriha had a double and a single. Tanyon Hoheisel and Jake Anderly also singled
Dylla struck out eight. Walechka struck out four.
Against USC, Starter Jackson Meyer threw 35 pitches in the first inning. The first runner got on base after a third-strike passed ball. That error was followed by a couple of singles that dodged the Clipper defense for a pair of runs.
“Some dribblers bent on us,” coach Dylla said.
But the Clippers responded with a pair of runs for a tie. Dylla walked, and Hoheisel singled for the only Clipper hit in the game. Both scored on stray pitches.
Kriha, Kaleb Timlin and Nathan Schmoll all walked to start the bottom of the fifth. Kriha scored on a Krenik ground out. After Dylla walked, USC walked Hoheisel intentionally, but Walechka walked to score a run that put the Clippers up 4-2.
USC assembled a couple of hits for a run in the top of the sixth, but the Clippers held on to victory when time ran out.
Walechka threw the sixth inning for the save. He struck out one. Meyer struck out three.
Cleveland led 3-1 against Janesville, but in the fifth, Janesville took advantage of an error with two outs and then rallied to score four runs after another error, a hit batter and two walked in runs.
But with the time clock draining down, the Clippers scored when they needed to.
Anderly walked and Kriha doubled, and with one out, the bottom of the order came through. Alex Block walked. Bock was in for the injured second baseman Kaleb Timlin. Timlin left the game when he twisted his knee in the third after making a nice grab on a line drive and then lasering the ball to first for a double play.
Schmoll laid down an RBI bunt and got on base on a close play at first after the first baseman dropped the ball.
Back at the top of the order, Krenik singled for two more runs. Dylla walked to juice the bases, and Hoheisel got hit by a pitch to force in a run for the 7-5 final.
Dylla was 3-4 at the plate. Hoheisel, Walechka, Kriha and Schmoll each had a single. Krenik went the distance on the hill. He struck out seven and game up three hits.
The second game was a nail biter,” said assistant coach Larry Walechka. “But all of them were tough.”