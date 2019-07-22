The Le Sueur Braves faced a tough matchup against the Arlington A’s. It became clear early that a modest performance from the Braves would not be enough to challenge the A’s, who collected a whopping eight runs in a single inning and defeated the Braves 12-2.
The Braves were able to keep the A’s on their toes early in the game. Nic Haller was able to strike out two batters after the A’s lead batter hit a flyout. However, the Braves’ fortunes in the opening only went so far and in the second, Arlington began building their lead. A’s batter Lukas Bullert led the bottom of the second and collected the A’s first run.
At the top of the third inning, the Braves struck back and tied up the game. Tom Gupton hit a groundout, but was still able to take first base after an error from the A’s shortstop. Ryan McPartland followed with a double, allowing Gupton to advance further, in time for Alex Klug to hit a sacrifice fly and bat in Gupton to home.
While Le Sueur should have been able to enjoy its success at this point, Arlington refused to give them any room to breathe. A’s batter Austin Brockhoff led the bottom of the third with a single and began a chain of eight runs for the team. Brockhoff was followed by Nathan Thomes and then Tyler Agre, Lukas Bullert, Zach Utendorfer, Trevor Schrupp and Collin Pautsch. Like a factory line, one player would make it on base and then be batted in by a following player. This chain was interrupted by Braves’ pitcher Mike Feeney, who caught a line drive, but Nathan Henke was able to pull out another run for the A’s before the inning’s end.
The A’s lead was too great for the Braves to challenge and the A’s would add three more runs to their total in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Meanwhile, the Braves were able to collect a second run in the sixth. Nic Haller advanced to first after being hit by pitch and was knocked into home by a sacrifice fly from Matt McPartland. Despite this small victory, it wasn’t close to what the Braves needed to take home a win.
Nic Haller pitched the first two innings for the Braves and struck out two batters and threw no walks. Mike Feeney took over in the third and threw for the last six innings with one walk, one hit by pitch and no strikeouts.
The Braves’ lead hitters during the game were Tom Gupton and Nic Haller, who both collected one run, and Ryan McPartland, who collected three hits.
The Braves will take on the St. Peter Saints in Le Sueur Tuesday, July 23.