A faceoff between the Le Sueur Braves and Brownton Bruins didn’t go Le Sueur’s way on June 26.
The Braves were 10-runned by the Bruins in their hometown of Brownton in an 11-1 defeat.
It was a promising start for the Braves. At the top of the first inning, lead batter Jason Sunderman took second after an error from the Bruins’ second baseman, Ryan McPartland hit a single and Nic Haller took a walk to first. However, a flyout caught by the Bruins’ left fielder and a strikeout thrown by the pitcher ended their chances of taking home.
While the Braves had a good start, the Bruins had a better one. Bruins’ lead batter Nathan Schultz and following batter Seth Schuette both hit singles. While Braves’ shortstop Nic Haller and pitcher Ryan McPartland were able to throw out the next three batters to first baseman Zach Thomson, it wasn’t fast enough to keep Schultz and Schuette from sliding into home.
Brownton took a lead of two runs and collected five more in a dominant second inning. Lead batter Matt Schwichtenberg took a walk to first followed by Matthew Schnorak hitting a single and fielder’s choice advancing Bryce Lindeman to first. Once they were on first, they wouldn’t let up until they took home. At the bottom of the second, Schultz and Schuette both took their second runs after Schultz was hit by pitch and an error by the first baseman advanced Schuette to first.
The third inning was just as unfortunate for Le Sueur. Their time at bat was again cut short after a 1-2-3 throwout. Though the Braves fielded much better in the third inning, Schwintenburg produced another run for the Bruins after hitting a double.
After the third, Nic Haller took over as Braves pitcher. While the Braves didn’t knock in any runs in the fourth and fifth innings, Haller was able to stall Brownton from collecting more runs.
Over the course of the first three innings, McPartland struck out one batter and threw one walk, while Haller threw one strikeout and no walks in the last three.
McPartland collected the Braves’ first and only run in the sixth. McPartland hit a single at the top of the sixth and was knocked in by a double from Jordan Carlson. Carlson was the lead hitter of the game with two hits and an RBI.
The Bruins were able to claim victory in the seventh. Lindeman, Schultz and Schuette picked up three more runs for Brownton at the bottom of the sixth and threw out Le Sueur 1-2-3 at the top of the seventh, ending the game.