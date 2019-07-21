With Saturday’s game at Morristown rained out, it was another Sunday of back-to-back road games in two different towns for the Cleveland Spiders men’s amateur baseball team.
First it was the makeup game in Motown, where the Spiders held a one-run lead until the bottom of the seventh but fell 6-1. Then it was a 48-mile trip down Highway 60 to Lake Crystal where their 4-1 advantage turned into a 14-5 defeat.
“The second game, we just didn’t come to play,” player-manager Mike Krenik said. “We were just down. We can’t do that any game, especially against a team like this, who we should be able to compete against.”
The Spiders had four hits and four strikeouts against the Morries. Their run came in the third when Shane Rogers walked, advanced on an Alex McCabe sacrifice bunt and scored on an Arlan Nett single.
Jerren Jobe followed up with a single, but the Spiders either popped the ball up or beat it in the ground after that and didn’t have another runner on base until the ninth when Nett and Carter Kopet singled.
“But we hit the ball fairly well,” Krenik said, “and that was against a good pitcher.”
With seven hits through the first six innings, the Morries tied the game in the seventh when starting pitcher Alec Rogers gave up a home run. A single in the bottom of the eighth was followed by an infield error, an intentional walk and a double.
“We just ran out of pitching, and they hit the ball at about that time, and everything just kind of fell apart,” Krenik said.
Lucas Mueller took over after that and gave up a walk and a single before the Spiders finally got out of the inning after surrendering five runs.
The Clippers played stellar defense for most of the game with a nice pick-off at the plate in the fourth by second baseman Jobe on a double steal attempt. They also twisted two double plays: a shortstop Kopet to Alex McCabe at third to Jobe at second in the fifth and a Kopet to Jobe to Lucas Walechka at first in the sixth.
Rogers walked three and struck out three.
In Lake Crystal, the Spiders took a 3-0 lead in the first. Nett led off with a single. Jobe followed up with a single, and Kopet reached first on a fielder’s choice. Danny McCabe hit into an error that scored two runs, and Alec Rogers singled to score McCabe.
With back-to-back doubles, the Lakers scored a run in the bottom of the first. Nett walked and crossed the plate on a Jobe double in the second, but the rest of the game was all Lakers, who took advantage of 10 hits, seven walks, three Clipper errors and loads of passed balls to cruise to the triumph.
The Spiders only other run came in the seventh when Nett singled, advanced on a Kopet single and scored on a fielder’s choice.
The Spiders had totaled eight hits against the Lakers. Jobe had a double and two singles, Nett had two singles. Kopet, Alec Rogers and Carter Dylla each had one single. Dylla relieved starting pitcher Nett in the fifth.
“Arlan just had one of those outings where things didn’t click for him,” Krenik said. “His arm has not been 100 percent.”
The Spiders, on the bottom of the Highway 13-60 League, return to action when they play a regional tournament playoff game against a bottom-dwelling River Valley League team next Saturday.