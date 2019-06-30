It wasn't pretty as the Minneapolis Bombers shot down the Le Center Braves 17-3 in over-35 senior baseball action Friday at Ray Plut Field.
In a nutshell, the Braves didn’t hit well, defend well or pitch the best. The few balls they stroked well were right at someone. The Bombers meanwhile played good defense and capitalized collecting 17 hits, hitting the open green spaces and producing the lopsided score.
Braves starter, Lynn Schwarz went four innings, and Chad Blaschko tossed two innings of relief.
Bill Donley hurled four innings for the Bombers, and Ambrosio Ocampo closed out the final two.
The Braves' three runs came in the fourth inning as Blaschko singled, stole second, and scored on a Timm Moravec single. Rob Bruner was hit by a pitch, and Chad Anderson walked to load the bases. Moravec scored as Kollee Berkhardsmeier reached on a fielder’s choice, and Bruner scored on an infield ground out.
Upcoming action: This coming Wednesday, July 10, the Braves travel to Jordan to take on the Alers with a 7:30 start time at the Mini-Met.
123 456 R H E LOB K BB HP
Bombers 201 527 17 17 1 6 3 3 3
Braves 000 300 3 5 4 5 3 3 1