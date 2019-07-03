It was a great night for the Le Sueur-Henderson Legion baseball team as they celebrated a 8-2 victory against Norwood at the Bruce Frank baseball field July 2.
“The boys played well today. It was a real team effort,” said LS-H catcher Charlie Weick. “Our pitches were hitting spots tonight.”
Giants pitcher Philip Champagne delivered a strong opening against the Norwood Raiders.
In the top of the first, the Raiders went out 1-2-3, with two batters struck out by Champagne and another thrown out at first by shortstop Zack Berndt. The Raiders went out in order again in the second, with another two Champagne strikeouts and a fly to center fielder Burke Nesbit.
With two outs in the second inning, the Giants quickly turned things around. Tyler Pengilly walked to first and stole second while Logan Kahlow was at bat. Kahlow was also able to take a walk and Jayce Luna batted in Pengilly with a single. When Casperson took the plate, he was thrown a wild pitch that allowed Kahlow to advance to home. Casperson later hit a single that knocked in Luna, securing a three-run lead for the Giants.
Norwood was hitless again in the third, giving LS-H an opportunity to build on its lead. Nesbit opened with a single and advanced to home by a single from Berndt.
Norwood put its first run on the board at the top of the fourth. Lead batter Jesse Braun hit a double, advanced to third by a sacrifice bunt from Wyatt Borst and was knocked in by a groundout by Jacob Schmidt. The Raiders followed up the second half of the inning by pitching a no-hitter against LS-H.
After a hitless fourth inning, Nesbit took over pitching duties for LS-H, tossing one strikeout and notching two put outs at first.
The fifth inning marked another strong performance for the Giants. Tom Gupton led off the bottom half of the inning with a double and stole third while Berndt was at bat. Berndt then knocked in Gupton with a single and was sent home by Pengilly, who doubled.
The Raiders attempted a comeback in the sixth. Carter Milbrett led the inning with a single and was advanced by his teammates Sam Meeker and Jesse Braun. Jacob Schmidt collected an RBI by knocking in Milbrett with a single.
Not to be outdone, LS-H got another two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Claydon Luna opened with a double and advanced home after an overthrow. Nesbit followed Luna advanced to first after an error by the second baseman. Tristen O'Brien secured the Giants' sixth and final run with a sacrifice fly that brought Nesbit home.
Norwood’s last chance to catch up was in the seventh. Berndt took over as pitcher and delivered a strikeout followed by a double play to end the game.
Champagne pitched the first four innings, striking out five. Nesbit pitched two innings and struck out two. Berndt had one strikeout and gave up one hit. Berndt and Nesbit were also the game’s leading hitters. Nesbit collected two runs and one hit while Berndt had one run, two RBIs and hit two singles.
Weick said that he is looking forward to the New Ulm tournament, which starts Friday. Le Sueur-Henderson face off against Waconia in the first game. The first pitch is 11 a.m.