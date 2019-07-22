The Le Center Braves are a frustrated group at this point in the season. If it isn’t walks, errors, lack of clutch hitting or at ‘em balls, their record stands at 1-8. Better things ahead.
Jordan Alers 10 Le Center Braves 4
Errors and lack of clutch hitting (11 runners left on base) were costly in this game. The Alers have a 7-4 record.
123 456 7 R H E LOB K BB HP
Braves 001 012 0 4 10 3 11 2 5 0
Alers 410 230 x 10 12 1 8 4 4 0
Eden Prairie Flyers 2, Le Center Braves 0
Zero for 10 with runners in scoring position. Lynn Schwarz pitched well. The Flyers have a 3-5 record.
123 456 7 R H E LOB K BB HP
Flyers 101 000 0 2 3 3 5 1 4 0
Braves 000 000 0 0 3 1 8 4 2 1
Minnetonka Lakers 8, Le Center Braves 4
The Braves bats went quite in the middle innings. Phil Worm pitched well. Four errors didn’t help the cause.
123 456 7 R H E LOB K BB HP
Braves 200 002 0 4 8 4 4 7 0 0
Lakers 202 022 x 8 12 1 7 1 0 0
Upcoming Action
The Braves schedule picks up the pace from now on which will hopefully improve their performance. The Braves host the St. Louis Park Cardinals (8-2)at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at Ray Plut Field.