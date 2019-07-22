Chad Anderson

Second baseman Chad Anderson corrals an Eden Prairie runner who tripped in the hotbox during the Le Center Brave’s game on Le Center’s Ray Plut Field Friday. The Braves had base running woes of their own. Eden Prairie won 2-0. (Richard Rohlfing/Le Sueur County News)

The Le Center Braves are a frustrated group at this point in the season. If it isn’t walks, errors, lack of clutch hitting or at ‘em balls, their record stands at 1-8. Better things ahead.

Jordan Alers 10 Le Center Braves 4

Errors and lack of clutch hitting (11 runners left on base) were costly in this game. The Alers have a 7-4 record.

123 456 7 R H E LOB K BB HP

Braves 001 012 0 4 10 3 11 2 5 0

Alers 410 230 x 10 12 1 8 4 4 0

Eden Prairie Flyers 2, Le Center Braves 0

Zero for 10 with runners in scoring position. Lynn Schwarz pitched well. The Flyers have a 3-5 record.

123 456 7 R H E LOB K BB HP

Flyers 101 000 0 2 3 3 5 1 4 0

Braves 000 000 0 0 3 1 8 4 2 1

Minnetonka Lakers 8, Le Center Braves 4

The Braves bats went quite in the middle innings. Phil Worm pitched well. Four errors didn’t help the cause.

123 456 7 R H E LOB K BB HP

Braves 200 002 0 4 8 4 4 7 0 0

Lakers 202 022 x 8 12 1 7 1 0 0

Upcoming Action

The Braves schedule picks up the pace from now on which will hopefully improve their performance. The Braves host the St. Louis Park Cardinals (8-2)at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at Ray Plut Field.

Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat.

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments