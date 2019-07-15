A snapping sound echoed through Le Center’s Ray Plut field Wednesday evening as the Cleveland Spider came back against Janesville for a 16-15 triumph that broke a 12-game losing streak.
It was the first win of the season for the young Spiders, who are fielding an almost completely revamped lineup this year.
Player-manager Mike Krenik said the Spiders ran up the pitching count, and that eventually made the difference.
“The biggest thing that these guys do is they watch pitches well. They made them throw a lot of pitches. The starter looked like a house afire to begin with, but we took deep in the counts all the time, and they just wore him out. The next guy came in, and we wore him out too.”
The Spiders were down 12-4 after three innings but scored four in the fourth and seven in the fifth to go ahead 15-13. Janesville scored a run in the eighth, but with two outs in the top of the ninth, Jerren Jobe walked, stole second and scored on a Noah Rajtar single.
“The last two innings it was ‘put the hammer down,’” Krenik said. “We made some bunting moves on the base paths, and all of a sudden we’re in it. They never give up. We can be outmatched, but they don’t quit.”
Janesville, which was in the book as the home team, scored a run in the bottom of the ninth after a pair of Cleveland infield errors, but pitcher Alec Rogers — who rushed over to Le Center after umping a game in Cleveland and took over for starter Danny McCabe in the fourth — got the last two batters to popup for the Cleveland win.
“Alex came in and threw strikes and played good D too,” Krenik said.
Rajtar ended the night with a double and two singles. Michael Sullivan and Danny McCabe each had three singles. Carter Kopet hit a double. Alex McCabe and Brendon Brown each had a single.
On Sunday, the Clippers got whipped up by visiting Eagle Lake 17-1. Cleveland run came in the first when Arlan Nett singled and scored on a Danny McCabe double. Those were the only hits for the Spiders.
Nett suffered the loss. Shane Rogers took over the mound in the fifth.
Next for the Spiders is a road trip to Morristown on Saturday.