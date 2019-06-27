To the editor:
In response to the statements made by City Development Director Samantha DiMaggio in the County News article about the housing shortage in Le Sueur.
She prefaces her statements by saying that they sound sad. We quite agree, it is sad that she would even say something quite so unthought out. Her statement that those of us over 55 should leave the homes we worked our whole lives to own and go live in a old peoples ghetto so that younger people can live in our homes is really demeaning.
I realize that many people over 55 find those communities just what they want, but here are many of us who feel it is bad enough to be old without having to live with a bunch of old people. We value living in a mixed age community where we can associate with people of all ages. She states that “We have to have housing for every generation” yet proposes to push the generation of older citizens out of our current housing.
If we or her parents would leave our homes who does she expect is going to live in them? Certainly not people who need low income housing. It took us most of our lives to be able to afford these homes. These are not starter homes or low cost housing. What she proposes will not do anything to solve the housing problems in Le Sueur.
We feel that as a public official Ms. DiMaggio would benefit from thinking more about what she is going to say before she makes statements for publication.
Linda and Leon Scheible
Le Sueur