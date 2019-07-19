A report presented to the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners at a July 16 meeting found that if Le Sueur County wants to install fiber optic broadband in rural areas that still need it, it won’t be able to do it alone.
Chris Konechne, an engineering consultant with Finley Engineering presented a feasibility study on how broadband internet access with download speeds of 100 Mbps could be brought to under-served rural areas. Currently, 3,253 households and businesses in the county depend on wireless internet speeds below the Federal Communications Commission’s standards for broadband.
The firm came up with the idea to install an underground ring of fiber optic cable, which would be 74.6 miles long and located underground. This ring would have network huts in the towns of Derryanne, Cleveland, Elysian and Kilkenny and would serve as a backbone for all under-served households to be able to connect to. The ring would also be designed to be self-healing, which would ensure that in the event of a break in the cable, the ring would still continue to function and provide internet.
Konechne estimated that at least 70% of currently under-served Le Sueur County residents would be able connect to the the cable, based on county data and experiences working with other counties.
Commissioner John King asked “We have a fair amount of the under-served area served by the wireless type product. What’s going to incentivize people to go from that to a fiber in the ground?”
“They’re going to be competitive on price,” Konechne responded. “We see across the country that price drives 65-70% of people’s decision in supporting broadband. But the real winner is service … I look at wireless as serving today’s needs and fiber serving tomorrow’s needs. Wireless is great and it can do a lot of good serving what people need for today but if you want to operate a business from home, get that high 1,500-MB service for your home business, have a high degree of reliability, I truly believe that fiber is the only option.”
Konechne pointed out other benefits that come with broadband internet speeds.
“We see that across the nation, properties that have access to broadband internet are worth 3-5% more.” Konechne said.
In addition, Konechne explained that it would be helpful to multiple types of people living in the area, including students who need to complete schoolwork and take classes digitally, farmers who use agricultural equipment and sensors connected to the internet, patients who can connect with their doctors over the internet, and medical professionals who use equipment that requires internet access. He also suggested that businesses would be more willing to expand in these areas if they had broadband.
However, these plans face a major obstacle: cost. To reach unserved areas, it could cost between $16.5 million and $19 million depending on how many households are serviced. In order to be able to pay for the project, Konechne said the county will need to find an Internet Service Provider (ISP) willing to contribute $3-4 million in equity and a grant of at least $1 million.
Konechne has recommended that the county consider a residential survey to see if customer demand is high enough to support the costs of implementing the cables. He also stated that the county contribute some of its own funds to compete for funding from other sources.
The county is still looking into expanding rural broadband. Commissioner John King announced that the county would be meeting with service providers that afternoon.
“That’s where the county and the providers initiate the dance to find out if there’s interest," he said.