A Le Sueur-Henderson School District community survey, sent out by the School Board, found that a 56% majority of respondents were supportive of a bond referendum to update the district’s schools.
After reviewing the survey results at a July 9 work session, the board decided to continue its plans to hold a bond referendum in 2020. The community survey polled over 3,000 households in the Le Sueur-Henderson area on three different proposals for the referendum.
The first proposal was for both Park and Hilltop Elementary schools to receive numerous updates to plumbing, heating, electricity, the main entrances, as well as roof, wall and classroom repair at an estimated cost of $22.3 million. This plan is meant to address the declining infrastructure of the schools, which is becoming increasingly costly to repair according to a 2017 audit of the schools from construction firm Unesco.
These poor infrastructure conditions have led Park Elementary Principal Christine McDonald to say “I believe that our buildings are in a sense of emergency," in an October School Board meeting. She said there have been times when water leakage from rains or heat interruptions have disrupted student learning. “It makes it very difficult for our students to learn.”
The second option proposed was to close Hilltop and update Park Elementary at an estimated cost of $17.1 million. This would address operating inefficiencies revealed by the same Unesco audit. Based on declining enrollment and the current size of the district, Unesco concluded that the Le Sueur-Henderson area could operate with just one or two schools and that closing a school would make it easier to share staff and resources.
Respondents were surveyed on a third option which proposed adding an elementary wing to the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School at a cost of $28.6 million. Though it is the most expensive option, the district claims that having two less buildings to maintain would result in the greatest amount of savings. The elementary wing would also come with a library media center, a two-court gym and a multi-purpose room.
The responses to the survey were split. 60% of Le Sueur respondents wanted Park updated and Hilltop closed, but only 29% of Henderson respondents were the same. The options to maintain both schools and to add a new elementary wing did not receive majority support.
“There is no clear direction on what to include in the referendum,” said Unesco President Kevin McGauley.
Another issue the board faces as it prepares for a 2020 bond referendum is the amount of people who responded to the survey with uncertainty.
“The thing I’m most concerned about is the ‘I’m not sure/need more information’ boxes, which are quite large,” said board member Joe Roby “How do we move that needle?"
25% of respondents were unsure when asked if they were in favor of the referendum. Typically, the rate of uncertainty in these types of surveys is 10-15%, according to McGauley, so the results show a large amount of community members feel ill-informed.
“To me, it says go forward, but do more,” said Superintendent Marlene Johnson.
To better understand what the community thinks and inform the citizenry of the district’s needs, the School Board is planning on recruiting community members for a community engagement task force. The task force is designed to give district members a chance to voice their concerns, add input to the referendum proposals or offer their own options and educate the public on the issues facing the schools and the specifics of the solutions.
“It checks a couple boxes,” said School Board Chair Brigid Tuck. “It will help us with those 20% unknowns because we hear what their questions are. Why are they in that unknown? So hopefully we’ll be moving some of those while we’re doing it, but it also helps us answer some of these lingering questions, because the survey wasn’t totally clear on the specifics.”
Recruitment for the task force will be targeted at all demographics including parents, non-parents and school district staff, residents from both Le Sueur and Henderson and people in favor of and opposed to the referendum. When the board begins recruitment, they plan to notify people through school newsletters, social media, community events and newspapers including the County News.