Despite hot temperatures and a canceled activity, Henderson’s annual Sauerkraut Days festival was a success.
Sauerkraut Days had a new slogan this year, “Sandbags and Sauerkraut,” meant to advertise the new sandbag relays this year and note the ever-present flooding the community has dealt with. The only problem was that the sandbag relays were canceled due to the heat.
“It would have been a cute way to incorporate all the flooding this year into an activity,” said Megan Graham, the chair of the Kraut Days committee. “But the temperatures projected for this weekend were too hot. We didn’t want to risk anyone’s health hauling bags of sand in hot weather.”
Nonetheless, the Kraut Days committee reported good attendance.
“It was hot, but we worked through the heat. We had great crowds Friday and Saturday and a really good crowd Sunday,” said Kraut Days committee member and MC Danny Graham.
Sauerkraut Days may have been lacking in sandbag relays, but they weren’t lacking in activities. Starting with an opening ceremony on the evening of June 28, the festival spanned three days and was filled with live music, parades, free sauerkraut and more.
Activities for June 28 included a kraut kart cruise, a River Valley baseball tournament that lasted all weekend, a not so newlywed game and music from Jeff Christ and The White Keys.
June 29 was even more packed with events. The morning featured the traditional tractor ride, a 5k run and a 1-mile kids run, free yoga and tai chi sponsored by the Henderson Healing Club and a bean bag tournament.
The afternoon and evening featured arm wrestling tournaments for kids and adults, a kiddie parade where kids dressed up in costumes and rode toy cars, bikes and makeshift floats and the owl parade.
Live music was performed by Small Town Eviction and S.S.C.B. (Some S**tty Cover Band).
The 29 and 30 both shared a flea market and a petting zoo sponsored by Wild Things Zoo Attractions featuring fox cubs, alpaca and sheep as well as some more exotic animals like a camel, emus and alligator hatchlings.
Sunday June 30 featured some of Sauerkraut Days main festivities including the grande parade, music in the park performed by the Le-Sueur Henderson Marching Band and Larry Novotny One Man Band, water fights between local fire departments and, of course, the sauerkraut eating championship.
This year, Sauerkraut Days crowned a new sauerkraut eating champion. The previous year’s champion was unable to make it to the tournament to defend his title, so 10 competitors, including the Foxhollow Fury, competed for this year’s title, $100 and a hat deeming them the sauerkraut eating champion of the world.
Former sauerkraut eating champion Brian Schneewind claimed victory in this year’s contest. Schneewind holds the current record for eating 2 lbs. of sauerkraut in 60 seconds, which he made in 2008. Schneewind hadn’t been seen in another tournament since 2013, but came back to compete with his son-in-law Chad Kestner.
“I was not up to the challenge,” said Kestner, admitting defeat.
While Schneewind didn’t beat his record, he still finished his 2 lbs. of sauerkraut in a winning time of 65 seconds. Schneewind didn’t do any training prior, unlike some other contestants, and says there is no strategy to winning.
“Just eat fast,” said Schneewind. “I’ve always been a fast eater. My mom said ‘Did you chase what you ate?’”
Schneewind plans to return next year, not simply to defend his title, but to continue a family tradition. He says he’ll be training his grandson for when he’s old enough to compete.
“Next year it’s back on,” said Kestner. “This embarrassment will give me the fuel I need to win.”