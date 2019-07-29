Every year, the police departments and emergency service departments in St. Peter and Le Sueur host Night to Unite, a chance for neighborhoods in the area to hold parties and meet with their cities’ police departments; Le Center has also participated in the past, but won't be taking part this year.
Night to Unite will be held in Le Sueur and St. Peter on Tuesday, Aug. 6, but St. Peter also has a joint Summer Celebration on Monday, Aug. 5. St. Peter’s Night to Unite is a two-day event, beginning with the Summer Celebration in the Veteran’s Pool Park Area from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The event, presented by River’s Edge Hospital in cooperation with the St. Peter Police Department and St. Peter recreation and Leisure Services Department is set to have activities for people of all ages.
“It’s a great way to break barriers and get out into the community,” said St. Peter Police Chief John Hughes. “We’ve been very successful in previous years.”
The Summer Celebration will include free admission to Veteran’s pool, an inflatable obstacle course, face painting, a dunk tank and door prizes. Participants can feast on hot dogs and walking tacos while also learning about crime prevention from the St. Peter Police. The event will also feature tours of the squad cars and even a helicopter landing.
On Aug. 6, the police, fire and ambulance in St. Peter and Le Sueur will be meeting with registered neighborhoods during the Night to Unite. It’s an opportunity for neighbors to meet with one another and learn from emergency services.
“It’s always nice to see neighbors getting along,” said Le Sueur Police Chief Bruce Kelly. “If people have a problem, they often call the police instead of meeting with their neighbors and talking to them. Not all things called in are police issues, so these meetings are ways for neighborhoods to set up communication with each other and ask us about certain situations.”
“It’s not anything formal, it’s just a social meeting,” Kelly added. “We hand out public safety materials and they’ll ask us if they’re not sure how to handle a potential problem.”
In addition to their safety tips, emergency services will be handing out swag bags and the St. Peter Police Department will have coloring books for kids. Kids and adults will also have the chance to take a close up look at the emergency vehicles visiting their neighborhoods.
In order to join in on the event, neighborhoods will need to register with their respective police department. The St. Peter Police Department asks that people register this Monday, while Le Sueur requests that people register by Friday.
The Le Center Police Department will not be holding a Night to Unite this year. In previous years, the event has been sponsored and held at the United Methodist Church, but the church has closed down.