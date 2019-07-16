At a July 11 Cleveland School Board meeting, Principal Scott Lusk presented a plan for implementing e-learning days in the school district.
E-learning days refer to school days where online instruction will be offered when weather such as heavy snow makes it impossible for students to come in. Under the Minnesota State statute, schools are allowed to have up to five e-learning days per year; they can help prevent adding extra days at the end of the school year, if there are too many cancellations.
The Cleveland program would include all students K-12 including those in special education. The board planned to vote on the proposal the evening of July 15 (after the July 17 edition of the County News was set for print).
“It’s a good safety valve to have,” said Principal Scott Lusk. “In January or February, we had kids who didn’t have class for three weeks for one reason or another.”
The program proposal, which was approved by the teachers’ union, will have teachers and students use digital tools such as Google Classroom to complete schoolwork outside of the classroom.
Students who do not log in during an e-learning day will be considered absent. Students will be able to mark their attendance by logging into their class page on the school’s Google Classroom or by contacting their teacher through call, text or email. For elementary school students, parents can send in their child’s complete work or ensure their child brings in their schoolwork the next day.
“I think it’s a great thing, rather than taking days away like we had to this year,” said Superintendent Brian Phillips. “When you add days at the end of the year, it’s worthless, because the kids are already checked out.”
Special accommodations would be made for students without internet access. Alternate methods to complete e-learning day tasks, such as working from a physical textbook at home, will be available to those students. Teachers are expected to work with students without internet access to set up plans that meet their needs.
“Is it going to be perfect? No way, not even close the first year,” said Lusk. “I don’t think it ever will be since we have some kids without internet and to get kids to pick up a phone is about impossible since they don’t communicate that way anymore, but we’re going to do our best to find those kids and meet their needs.”
If the plan is approved, the major goal for the district from here is ensuring that parents are aware of the e-learning days.
“We’re going to really support our parents,” said Lusk. “We’re going to let them know before the school year starts.”
Information on e-learning days would be accessible on the Cleveland Public School website and through the school newsletter. Notifications of e-learning days will be available similar to how the district has notified parents and students on snow days. Parents can keep an eye out for changes on the school website or at www.lesueurcountynews.com.