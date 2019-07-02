Two young women from Le Center were injured in a two-car crash that sent them and a New Prague to River's Edge Hospital in St. Peter Sunday evening.
Megan Jo O'Malley-Schmidt, 20, of Le Center, and Morgan Anne Weldon, 20, of Le Center, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the collision. Richard Gibson Richards, 38, of New Prague, also sustained non-life threatening injuries.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, the Ford Focus, driven by O'Malley Schmidt, and Ford Fiesta, driven by Richards, were traveling northbound on Hwy. 22 toward St. Peter when they collided. All involved were wearing seat belts. No other details of the crash were provided.
The St. Peter Police Department, Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office, and Kasota Fire Department responded, along with the State Patrol.