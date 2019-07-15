Cleveland native Jack Zimmerman and Belle Plaine resident Chad Schroeder first bonded over their shared love for stock car racing. Both men had long family histories with Arlington Raceway, either racing cars, building cars or watching cars race.
So Schroeder thought it was fitting to use this race season as a way to honor his friend and the sacrifices Zimmerman had made for his country while serving in the United States Army.
“I met Jack about a year and a half ago, and he’s just an inspiring person,” Schroeder said. “He’s already given up so much and still wants to do more. That should be honored.”
At the season opener in May, he debuted his new stock car, No. 7. A patriotic red, white and blue, the car’s windshield has Zimmerman’s name and rank written across the top, and on the hood is a giant emblem for the 101st Airborne Division, which he had served with. Around the emblem were pictures of him from his time stationed in Afghanistan.
“I started looking at all the pictures around the shield, and I’m like, ‘Wow, this is unbelievable,’” Zimmerman said. “I usually catch on to most surprises, but I would never expect or ask anyone to do that for me.”
A Minnesota hero
Zimmerman grew up in Cleveland and joined the Army in September of 2009, explaining that he wanted to “do more” with his life.
“I love this country, and I think it’s worth fighting for,” he said. “I didn’t want to be 30 years old, and look back and go, ‘I wanted to serve but … I found other things to do.’ I wanted to go and do my part.”
He attended basic training in Georgia before earning his paratrooper wings at jump school. Joining the 101st Airborne Division, he deployed to Afghanistan in June 2010. On March 9, 2011, Zimmerman and his unit were ambushed while on patrol. He stepped on an IED, severely injuring both his legs and arms.
“Because of some pretty amazing guys who were willing to risk their own lives to save mine, I was able to get off the battlefield that day, and put on a chopper and get medevacked out,” he said.
Zimmerman ended up losing both his legs, and three fingers on his right hand were also amputated. Throughout the next eight weeks in the hospital, he underwent 20 surgeries, and he went through another year and a half of arduous rehab therapy after that. Eventually, he was able to return to southern Minnesota in 2013, medically retiring from the Army.
“I would have done 20 years,” Zimmerman said. “I loved every minute of it. I served with the greatest guys in the world. But, at the end of the day, all great things must come to an end.”
A new friendship
Once Zimmerman returned to Minnesota, he began giving presentations as a motivational speaker, as well as serving as commander of the Cleveland American Legion Club and coaching the Cleveland trap team. But one of his favorite things to do is head to Arlington Raceway, which he did with his family years before he ever enlisted. While he can’t race himself, he set his son up with a go-kart and watches every race. Stock car races are his favorite.
“Everybody I hang around with, that’s what we do,” he said. “There’s really no other place I’d rather be. I think I’ve missed one race from the time I was born to when I left [for the Army].”
It was at the racetrack that Zimmerman met Schroeder, who been involved with racing since he was a kid. Schroeder grew up watching his dad race and build cars, and he started building cars and racing himself in 2000.
“I’ve been around it my whole life,” he said. “I think the first time I went to the racetrack, I was four days old. I’ve gone pretty steady since then.”
A group of race enthusiasts meet at Schroeder’s place every Friday to work on cars, with up to 30 people coming some nights. Zimmerman never misses it.
“It’s good for your soul, being out here,” he said. “Everybody around you becomes family. It’s just cool to see everybody that comes together to work on these old things. If anything ever goes wrong or if someone needs something, somebody’s got it. Somebody’s willing to help.”
A special surprise
According to Schroeder, he built No. 7 in 2010 but refurbished it, put a new body on it and created the design work honoring Zimmerman this year. He worked on it throughout the winter, keeping it hidden from Zimmerman instead of preparing together like they had in the past.
Schroeder also coordinated with the Allen family, who owns and operates Arlington Raceway, to organize the season opener surprise on May 11. The track announcer called Zimmerman down to Victory Lane during the opening festivities, which Zimmerman first thought was to include him during the National Anthem.
Then a Humvee drove past, which Zimmerman appreciated for its Army background, and then Schroeder appeared in Number 7, revealing the true surprise.
“Seeing the shield on the front of the car, it got me kind of choked up, thinking of all my buddies who didn’t make it home,” Zimmerman said. “I sent a picture to the guys [of my division] right away. It’s just cool to see all my brothers being recognized, not just me but everybody.”