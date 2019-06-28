Farmers from the Le Sueur County area turned out at Ruth Hoefs and Ron Pemije’s farm, near Le Center, on June 28 to hear University of Minnesota Extension Small Grain Specialist Jochum Wiersma speak on grain varieties best suited for the area.
Wiersma, as well as Jared Goplen, the U of M’s Extension Educator in Crops, have been growing spring wheat, winter wheat, oats, barley and rye in 12 plots across northern and southern Minnesota, one of which is located in Le Center. Their goal was to compare available varieties of small grains on the basis of yield, quality and susception to disease. From June through July, the researchers are visiting plots around the state to educate farmers on their findings.
For farmers in the areas growing spring wheat, Wiersma recommends Bolles and Linkert varieties of spring wheat. They rank high in weight and protein, disease resistance and yield. Bolles has a slightly higher disease resistance, while Linkert has a higher yield. Prosper is another suggested variety that produces more bushels than Bolles and Linkert, however it is more susceptible to disease.
Wiersma also recommends a recently introduced variety of spring wheat known as Washburn. He describes Washburn as a “nice all-around wheat with good straw strength.” While it doesn’t excel in quality and yield as much as Bolles and Linkert, Washburn has a unique resistance to the barley yellow dwarf virus, making it a good choice for those who have had problems with aphids.
Oat farmers should be picking up Deon and Pearl says Wiersma. In Le Sueur County, Pearl has the highest yield rate of the oat varieties tested. Though Deon has a lesser yield than Pearl, it has an advantage in resistance to crown rust.
According to Wiersma, barley farmers and microbrewers alike should be paying more attention to six-row barley instead of two-row barley. While two-row barley has thicker kernels for extraction, Wiersma argues that it doesn’t make a difference unless you are a major manufacturer of beer.
“It’s a 1-2% difference, which isn’t distinguishable at a smaller scale,” said Wiersma. “The reason so many microbrewers use two-row barley is because it’s the way the Europeans brew it, but Europeans brew with two-row barley because they don’t have six-row barley which has a strong tradition in America.”
Wiersma pointed to the higher protein content and lower cost as advantages to using six-row. On the growing side, Wiersma hypothesizes that six-row barley’s higher beard makes it more resistant to black birds, which can be a serious production risk.
Wiersma listed lacey, pinnacle, and tradition as the best varieties of barley to grow in Le Center. However, growers will need to watch out for net blotch in pinnacle and lacey and fusarium head blight in lacey and pinnacle.
Finally, winter rye varieties to look out for are rymin, hazlet, bono and brasetto. All have a very high yield in the Le Sueur County area.
While the results of this year’s small grain study have not been published, the University of Minnesota has been conducting them for over 20 years. More information on past research can be found on the University of Minnesota Extension website.
