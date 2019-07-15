Cancer survivors, caregivers and their families marched together at Le Sueur County’s 26th Annual Relay for Life on Friday, July 12. The event was a celebration of life, a memorial for those who lost their lives to cancer and a chance to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
The event began at 6 p.m. with an opening ceremony and a speech by Sarah Adams, the daughter of the event’s honorary cancer survivor Dave Krenik. Krenik was unfortunately unable to attend due to the impact the humidity would have had on his lungs.
Nevertheless, Adams delivered Krenik’s prepared speech, which detailed his battle with acute myeloid leukemia. Krenik’s cancer went into remission after the first round of chemo, but a stem cell transplant from his younger brother Norby Krenik has left him with trouble breathing and the inability to be as active as he used to be. Despite the circumstances, the speech was a positive one.
“You must remain positive and trust in the process,” Adams said on Krenik’s behalf.
Following the speech, cancer survivors took a lap around the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds and were joined by their families and caregivers in a second lap in honor of their struggle.
“I feel inspired to be here tonight,” said Le Center Mayor Josh Frederickson, who presented a speech during the opening ceremony. “I grew up three houses down from Dave and Mary [Krenik] and they’ve inspired me so much.”
“Its organizations like this that bring everyone together and shows what it means for a small community to be together,” Frederickson added.
In the spirit of bringing the community together, Relay for Life hosted a variety of events and activities for attendees. There were multiple activities for kids, including trivia, a bouncy castle, a frozen t-shirt contest, a dance off and a dunk tank where one could try their hand at dunking one of the Kolacky Days Princesses.
Members of the community were also invited to participate in an all-day silent auction and receive a massage from Angie Detwiler from Treat Yourself and Andrea Bartusek from Hairchitects. Relay for Life also featured body art by Stephanie Miller, meals provided by 4-H, music by DJ Ultralight and a performance by Dancing for a Cure.
Later in the evening, luminarias memorializing those who had lost the fight against cancer and supporting those still fighting were lit along the track. Members of the community took a lap to view them.
At 9:15 p.m., the friends and families of those who had passed from cancer had the opportunity to write messages to their loved ones and tie them to a balloon. These balloons were released into the sky to symbolize messages to heaven.
The Relay for Life closed at 1 a.m. as volunteers took one final lap to clean up the area.
"Relay for Life started with just one person," said Relay for Life Committee Member Rick Jeddeloh. "I think this event really shows the difference one person can make."