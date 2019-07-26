Sheriff Brett Mason took county and city officials from all over Le Sueur County on a tour of the newly constructed Justice Center July 24. Located in Le Center, the new building includes facilities for Emergency Management, the County Attorney’s Office, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, the jail and dispatch, the District Court and Court Administration, the Drug Court, Probation and the Public Defender’s Office.
Prior to the start of the tour, officials lined up outside the 93,000 square-foot complex. The exterior, built with Kasota stone, was designed to fit in with the area’s existing architecture.
“We wanted to make it look like it’s a part of what we have now,” said Sheriff Mason.
Mason began the tour leading visitors through the front lobby. The facilities have two different entry points. To access the lobby and the Sheriff's Office, it’s a simple walk to the front desk. However, to access other facilities, such as the court and the jail, one will need to walk through a security checkpoint which includes a metal detector.
“This is becoming a growing trend across the country,” said Mason. “But I don’t want to shakedown every farmer that comes in here.”
Also near the entrance are the visitation rooms, which will no longer be face-to-face. Instead, visitors will be able to speak with prisoners through video kiosks. These kiosks will be monitored at all times by police.
Following the tour of the entrance, Mason led officials through the new facilities for the police. This included rooms for patrol, administration and the sheriff, a fitness center and a new room for dispatch. The dispatch room is three times the size of the county’s current dispatch and is decked out with touch screen monitors that will allow dispatchers to observe the entire building.
The garage features space for up to eight squad cars at a time and also contains a holding cell for detained vehicles that police need a search warrant to access. In addition, the police facilities have an evidence processing room, a room for booking arrests and two interrogation rooms: a hard interview room for those suspected of serious violent and sexual offenses and a soft room for questioning everyone else.
Along with the new police facilities was the new jail, which uses a “wagon wheel” setup, featuring a control room in the center. The control room and jail are built with a cylindrical design, so staff in the control room can monitor the jail’s comings and goings from one location.
The jail has 40 cells, with a maximum occupancy of 80 inmates. Unlike the current jail, this one is handicap accessible. It also features doors with large bumps jutting out from them in order to prevent people from hiding in the doorframe.
One other major addition to the jail is new mental health infrastructure. A nurse will be stationed in the new facility to provide inmates with medication.
“A lot of the people we arrest have mental health issues,” said Mason. “So ensuring they are able to get necessary medication was a major focus of ours.”
The final stop of the tour was through the building’s courtroom facilities which had some new additions. One such addition was that of video screens in the jury box. These screens would allow attorneys to use more drawings, diagrams and pictures when making the arguments.
A “penalty box” was also added to the courtroom. This glass box would house the defendant during arraignment hearings and would be used solely for those hearings.
Sheriff Mason believes that all of the additions to the new facility will greatly aid his department.
“It’s a more efficient building than our current one,” said Mason. “We can protect public safety with much more efficiency.”
County Commissioner Dave Kliszinski, who toured the facility, was pleased with what he saw. “It came along nice,” said Kliszinski. “We had a lot of great help from Adolf & Peterson and from the sheriff. A lot of people were involved over this long process, and we were grateful to have very competent people working on this.”
“It was needed and is going to last a long time,” Commissioner Steve Rohlfing added.
Renovation of the Justice Center is not yet complete, but is expected to be by the end of 2019. All of the departments will finish moving in early next year.