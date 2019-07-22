A Le Center man is accused of possessing several pornographic media items on his home computer.
Jeffrey Allen Anvik, 51, of Le Center, a registered sex offender, was charged with felony possession of pornographic work involving minors. According to the complaint, a warrant was served on his residence after a friend reportedly observed one of the images while visiting the home.
In December, the friend, who said he had been looking for a place to live, reported viewing an advertisement of an adult woman offering children for sex. Investigators obtained a warrant from the home and took a computer, in addition to a flash drive and charging unit.
In March 2019, the investigators received a report from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, indicating child pornography was found on hard drives within the computer. An investigator examined the evidence on April 5 and determined that several of the items would be considered child pornography, including images and videos.
The forensic examiners also reportedly examined the search history on the computer, which contained several search terms leading to child pornography.
In July, investigators interviewed Anvik at his home.
The investigators asked in Anvik had ever been forwarded to a website with underage sexually explicit material and he said that he would click out of it. Anvik reportedly said it would be accurate that child pornography may be found on his computer, but he didn't intentionally search for it.
Anvik reportedly admitted to searching for other forms of pornography, and said he would be redirected to child pornography and would "freak out" because he would be downloading something unintentionally, and he would try to close out of it.