Newell Krogmann, of Le Sueur Rotary Club, recently received Rotary International’s Service Above Self award. The recognition was announced at the annual District #5960 Conference in Rochester.
The award is Rotary’s highest honor and recognizes Rotarians who demonstrate Rotary’s motto, Service Above Self, by volunteering their time and talents to help others. The award is internationally competitive and is granted to no more than 150 of the over 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide each year.
Former, present and incoming district governors nominated Krogmann, who is also a past district governor. Former Governor Kyle Haugen’s presentation remarks included the following:
“Newell’s dedication to Rotary is reflected in his over 23 years of leadership and service to others. He has assumed many roles through all levels of Rotary. He cares deeply about Rotary and is committed to providing service, guidance and advice to Rotarians at all levels. Generations of leaders throughout our district and zone have looked to him for guidance and wisdom, and he’s always open and willing to serve.”
Only five other District 5960 Rotarians have been recognized with “Service above Self” awards in the past 25 years.
Haugen went on to describe why he and the other governors wanted to recognize Krogmann: “First and foremost, he is a consensus builder. In his club, district and zone, he has championed broad involvement and the team concept, so people feel included.”
“Newell is always willing to help broaden Rotary’s success, by growing membership, promoting the Foundation, promoting Rotary, or encouraging clubs/members to do more locally and globally. Most importantly he does this all without a desire for recognition, knowing that his efforts make the world better. In the eyes of those he has interacted with, and have been supported by him, Newell truly embodies Service Above Self.”
Asked about Rotary programs he is most enthusiastic about, Krogmann replied, “All the activities undertaken by the Rotary Club of Le Sueur and other clubs around the world. Also, with our global partners, we are on the brink of eradicating Polio from the world.”
Of his many roles and travels during 23 years in Rotary, he cites three activities that were personally gratifying:
• Leading a team of four young non-Rotarian professionals on cross-cultural and vocational one-month Rotary Group Study Exchange to Japan in 2000.
• Serving twice as Rotary District 5960’s Representative at Rotary’s Council on Legislation, and for two councils, serving as trainer for the Representatives from 28 Rotary Districts.
• Serving for three years as a Regional Rotary Foundation Coordinator for 12 Rotary Districts in seven states and Ontario, service that involved promoting giving to the Foundation and doing good in the world via grants and other programs of the Foundation.
Krogmann is a retired Navy attorney in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. His education began in Chicago, at Prospect High School in Mount Prospect, Illinois.
He earned a B.A. from Cornell College, Mount Vernon, Iowa; J.D. from Southern Methodist University, Dallas; L.L.M. from University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, and M.Div. from University of Dubuque Theological Seminary, Dubuque, Iowa.
He also had a career as a pastor, and he is currently serving on the Le Sueur City Council. He and his wife Claudia have four grown children.