Due to the recent rainfall, lake levels have reached the threshold for the implementation of a no wake restriction in Le Sueur County.
Effective Saturday, the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office issued a no wake restriction for the following Le Sueur County Lakes: Lake Washington, Lake Emily, West Jefferson Lake, Middle Jefferson Lake, East Jefferson Lake, German Lake, Lake Francis, Rays Lake, Lake Tetonka, and Lake Sakatah.
The restriction was still in place as of July 8 afternoon. Stay up to date at lesueurcountynews.com.
"No wake" is defined as operation of a watercraft at the slowest speed possible to maintain steerage, but in no case greater than 5 mph.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office will continually monitor lake levels and will issue notice as soon as the restriction is lifted.