Le Sueur County Historical Society Chair Bill Stangler told the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners at its June 25 meeting that the Historical Society would not be able to exist without the county’s funding.
“We don’t intend on you people being our only support, but until we get our feet on the ground and are able to get some grants and are able to acquire other funds through other means of operation, we’re condemned to fail unless you support us,” Stangler told the commissioners.
The Le Sueur Historical Society was revealed to be in financial jeopardy by a court-appointed receiver last month, holding $30,000 in unrestricted accounts and $100,000 in a charitable trust.
“If we had 1,000 members in the society and we all paid $20 a piece in dues, it would not run the society,” said Strangler.
Stangler requested the Board of Commissioners donate a total of $68,100 to the Le Sueur County Historical Society. This would cover the Historical Society’s budget for six months and would be used to cover basics such as heat and lawn care as well as hiring a genealogist for the Elysian Genealogy Center, and a grant writer and a curator/administrator to secure grant money for the historical society.
Stangler saw hiring a curator/administrator as a major priority for the organization. He told the Board of Commissioners that the society could not be run by volunteers and that grant funding would be necessary to fix the Ottawa Stone Church.
Commissioner Steve Rohlfing questioned the board’s ability to give the historical society that much money.
“You’re asking for $68,000; that’s a chunk of change,” said Rohlfing .“I don’t know where we’re going to come up with that number.”
The commissioner also pointed out that in previous years the board had donated between $48,000-52,000 for the entire year. If it were to pay $68,100 for two six-month periods, the total would be $136,200.
Rohlfing proposed the board pay for a third of the listed expenses for what he deemed high priority items like lawn care and heat. Stangler did not find this proposal acceptable.
“That’s kind of an insult, commissioner. A third?” he asked Rohlfing.
Stangler also added that he believed that other expenses such as hiring a new curator/administrator are an even higher priority for the society.
“You say the important things, but as far as I’m concerned paying for electricity is not as important as getting a new curator/administrator,” said Stangler. “And we’re not going to get somebody with no consistent or stable supply of money.”
Commissioner Rohlfing acknowledged that it was fair for the historical society to be asking for more money to get back to its regular operating level, but he was not comfortable giving the Historical Society everything they asked for at this time.
The County Board of Commissioners eventually settled on granting the Le Sueur County Historical Society $30,000 and an invitation for Stangler to return in two months to see how the Historical Society has used those funds. The board emphasized that this wasn’t the last opportunity for funding.
Stangler thanked the board but believed that the Historical Society needed full funding
“You can’t cross a chasm with baby steps,” Stangler said.
