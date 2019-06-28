Le Sueur residents will have to wait yet longer for any answers when it comes to a potential reconnected Main Street.
At the June 24 City Council Meeting, Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio delivered an update on the project to reconnect the north and south sides of Main Street, but there was little good news.
So far, city staff has been successful in communicating with MnDOT to open Main as a three-way stop. All roads at the intersection where the two would meet would feature stop signs except for the uphill road into Le Sueur.
However, city staff has been less successful in acquiring funding for the project. In May, staff had applied for Redevelopment Funds from the Department of Employment and Economic Development. (DEED) The funding was not granted to Le Sueur and was instead granted to the Fergus Falls Port Authority to demolish a former dairy processing facility for housing and the city of Mankato for a commercial five-story building.
“I knew our chances were low, but we went for it anyway,” DiMaggio told the council.
The city will be able to reapply for the DEED Redevelopment Funds grant in August, but only if there is a developer willing to work on the Main Street project. There was a developer previously interested in redevelopment of the Valley Green Square Mall, which would need its west side demolished to reconnect Main Street, but the developer is currently working on the commercial five-story building in Mankato that received the DEED grant.
“It’s not uncommon for cities to keep coming back to be awarded these funds,” said DiMaggio. “The developer who did get the funds for Mankato told me he’s been working on the project for five years.”
Dimaggio told the council that she did not know if the developer was still interested in the redevelopment of the Valley Green Square Mall, but that the mall owners would be meeting with the developer in the next couple of days.
In April, city staff had asked the bank and owners of the mall if they wish to retain or sell the building, what prices they would want to sell at, if they were willing to work with the city to reopen Main Street and how much they would be willing to put towards redeveloping the mall.
DiMaggio told the council that though she has reached out to the owners and the bank numerous times, they have not given the Economic Development Authority (EDA) answers to these questions. Without knowing what the owners want, DiMaggio said that there is little the EDA can do to move forward on the project.
“Whether its bringing developers through there, whether its marketing it to people, if they’re willing to market it, I’m willing to help them,” said DiMaggio. “As of right now, we haven’t gotten a clear purchase price of what they want for the mall. So it’s very hard for me to market a property if you won’t tell me what you want for it.”
Councilor John Favolise explained that because the mall is a private business, the council can’t force them to make any decisions.
“Technically we don’t [own it.] All we can do is make offers to try to achieve what the rest of the public has said that they want and maybe there’s an offer that’s attractive enough.” said Favolise. “We had something that could have been possible, right up until the developer said ‘Eh, I got this thing down in Mankato.’”
Without cooperation from the bank and mall owners, DiMaggio told the council that city staff is prepared to focus on other projects such as the development of housing on Kingsway and Le Sueur Meadows.
“Until they’re willing to come to the table and bring us some information that we can work with, I don’t know that there’s anything I can do to help them,” said DiMaggio.
Councilor Newell Krogmann told DiMaggio that reconnecting Main Street should remain a priority.
“I think you have to continue to get this done. It may be frustrating, there may be other things that we have to get done, but we can’t give up on this. That’s No. 1 in my opinion.” said Krogmann.
City Administrator Jasper Kruggel believes that the project is currently at a standstill until officials take some kind of action.
“In order for something to happen, something has to change,” said Kruggel. “The real tough decision is: do we want to put more money into this to get something to happen? With what we’re doing now, this will continue on for years if something isn’t done.”
Councilor Kirby believed the same, saying “I think the biggest compromiser in this situation right now is the EDA. I find it hard to believe these mall owners are going to flip the money to rebuild some of this and remodel the mall.”
“I think we’re at a stalemate, I really do.” Kirby added.
The City Council plans to spend the upcoming weeks deciding how to move forward with the Main Street project.