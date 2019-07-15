The newest judge at the courthouse chambers in Le Center is someone familiar to the area.
Le Sueur County Drug Court Defense Counsel and Wornson Goggins law partner Patrick Goggins was appointed recently as a district court judge for the First Judicial District by Gov. Tim Walz. The district consists of Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, McLeod, Scott and Sibley Counties.
“I am honored to appoint Patrick Goggins as a District Court Judge in the First Judicial District,” said Gov. Walz. “He displays a deep understanding of the legal issues facing his community, particularly from his experience working in the Le Sueur County Drug Court. He will serve the people of the First Judicial District well.”
Goggins will be sworn in Aug. 8 and will take the bench on Aug. 12. When he takes the seat, Goggins says his focus will be ensuring that everyone receives equal treatment under the law.
"I want to ensure that anybody that walks in is respected, knows they are listened to, that their case has been considered and walks out believing they were given a fair shake,” said Goggins.
Goggins originally hails from New Prague. He received his law degree from William Mitchell College in St. Paul and has practiced law for 18 years. He is currently a partner at Wornson Goggins law firm in New Prague where he works as an attorney in personal injury, criminal defense, civil litigation, condemnation, probate and family law and acts as the Defense Counsel at the Le Sueur County Drug Court.
“I can tell you that working with chemically dependent clients has been an eye opener and a learning experience,” Goggins said on his experience with the Le Sueur County Drug Court. “I believe that working with our drug court over the past four-plus years has given me better insight into the root cause of many of our community’s problems and challenges.”
Goggins has lived in New Prague since 2003 and has previously worked as an attorney at the First Judicial District Public Defender’s Office and a law clerk in the Dakota County Attorney’s Office. In addition, Goggins was a former member of the St. Wenceslaus Grade School Board and former president of the New Prague Chamber of Commerce and the Eighth District Bar Association.
Goggins says what inspired him to lobby for the position was the ability of a judge to make a difference.
“I’ve seen over the years the opportunities judges have to make differences in people’s lives,” he said. “I’ve had opportunities to make a positive impact as an attorney, but I can do even more as a judge.”
Goggins is just weeks away now from taking over the position.
“I’m coming into this position humble with great amount of respect for the position and I intend to serve the citizens of Le Sueur County well.” he said.