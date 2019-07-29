Hundreds gathered in Le Sueur Friday night to watch Twin Cities celebrity Chris Hawkey launch the Giant Day Kickoff Celebration. This year’s Giants Celebration will be held in American Legion Park on Aug. 2-4.
“This is my first time in Le Sueur, but it won’t be my last,” Hawkey promised the cheering crowd from a stage on South Main Street. Hawkey is best known as a solo country artist, the lead vocalist of the country band Rocket Club and the producer and co-host of the KFAN sports radio show “The Power Trip Morning Show.”
A concert on Main Street was a very different way to start Giant Days compared to previous years.
“Having a local celebrity is all new to us,” said Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Julie Boyland. “We always talked about changing up the kickoff. The opportunity came up and we saw that Chris Hawkey was available.”
“It was a pipe dream,” said Ashley Worshek, who has served on the Giant Celebration Committee for the past four years. “It was brought up in one of our meetings, and I thought, ‘Like that’s going to happen.’ But we went to his associates, and he was open to the opportunity.”
The concert was opened by Le Sueur native and acoustic country artist Jared Graff. People who missed Graff’s performance will still be able to see him live from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 during Giants Days.
At 9:30, Chris Hawkey took the stage and was impressed with the crowd size. “Now I know why you call it Giant Celebration.” Hawkey said after his opening song.
One of the biggest highlights of the night was when Hawkey was reunited on stage with Le Sueur native Sgt. Sean Bruns, who was serving a 10-month tour in Kuwait when he met Hawkey performing overseas. Hawkey talked with the soldier and other members of the 34th Infantry and interviewed them for his radio show.
“I told them when they got home I would love to see them in Minnesota, on home soil,” said Hawkey. “One of those young men said ‘I think you’re going to be playing in my hometown sometime when you come home.’ I said, ‘What’s your hometown?’ and he said ‘It’s the little town called Le Sueur.’”
Bruns embraced Hawkey and his family on stage and addressed the crowd, thanking them for their support. As the crowd chanted “USA,” in response, Bruns shouted, “You guys make it all worth it.”
“We serve you and we are so happy to do so,” said Bruns. “I’m so grateful to be back on U.S. soil and I look forward to serving you guys still.”
The event proved to be a hit even with people unfamiliar with the musician.
“I’m glad to see everyone come together,” said Karl Haemig, of Haemig Family Dentistry. “I saw it happening from my clinic and it’s great to be a part of community-driven events like this. I’m excited to see this many people come out.”