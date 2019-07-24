Bargain hunters all around the community flocked to the Ridgeview Nursing and Rehab Center to buy crafts, books, board games, trinkets and more at Ridgeview’s annual fundraiser.
On July 24, the nursing home was transformed into a makeshift retailer where staff, residents and members of the community could browse through a variety of inexpensive and discounted items. Many of the goods sold can only be found online, giving shoppers a chance to view these products in person. 10% of the proceeds went toward the recreation fund for the Ridgeview Nursing and Rehab Center.
“It goes into a fund so we can buy supplies for the fall festival and support recreation activities for our residents,” said Ridgeview Community Relations Specialist Libby Johnson-May. “They plant in the garden flowers and vegetables. We have movie nights, karaoke, Bingo, we provide a lot of activities.”
The products were provided and sold by Collective Goods, which partners with schools, nursing homes and other institutions to assist them with fundraising. The company might be better known as Books Are Fun, which sold books on school grounds to help raise money for educational institutions. Under this name, the company has worked with Ridgeview for close to 20 years. Due to books and other forms of media becoming more accessible online, the company has since rebranded and widened its scope to selling everything from light-up helicopters to massage pads.
“I love doing this,” said Dan Loehr, a community fundraising partner with Collective Goods. The fundraiser was a one man operation with Loehr stocking the products and working the register.
“It’s good for morale for both staff and residents,” he added. “People can often feel trapped in these places, and they don’t have opportunities to go out and shop. Here, people can touch and browse and feel the products and see the quality, which you can’t do on Amazon. It perks them up and makes them feel better.”
As shoppers browsed for goods, Loehr helped out customers with a bubbly attitude, spending about as much time playing with the products as he was selling them.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said Loehr. “I’m really just a big kid at heart.”
Discounts were especially high at this year’s fundraiser because Collective Goods was having a clearance sale. While goods are always sold discounted, with the company paying the sales taxes on all items, prices were cut even further to clear room to stock up on new products before fall school sales.
The low prices even brought in people from out of town. Jeanette Barsness drove up from Mankato to do some shopping for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“I like this company,” said Barsness. “They have things that aren’t in stores, so I can get my grandkids and great-grandkids something unique.