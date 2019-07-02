Solar farm construction is being halted in Le Sueur County for the time being.
The Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to place a year-long moratorium on solar garden and farm construction at its July 2 meeting. The moratorium places a temporary hold on the construction and expansion of solar systems that provide energy commercially. People who wish to construct solar panels for their own personal use will still be allowed to do so, as will companies that have already applied to construct solar farms and gardens.
The moratorium is being placed to give the Planning and Zoning Commission time to draft amendments to regulate solar energy systems in the county’s zoning ordinance.
“The current ordinance seemed to have been working, so there wasn’t a big push, but with the comments we’ve been getting now from townships and county residents, it’s made it obvious to our department that we should have something more in the books for required standards,” said Planning and Zoning Administrator Joshua Mankowski.
He added, “While some companies have been willing to work with residents and address some of the concerns the county has, we have bumped into other applicants that have basically said, ‘Its not required. I don’t have to do that, so I can put this 50 feet from somebody’s house, because there’s nothing saying I can’t.’ Surrounding counties have realized that was going to be an issue, so they willingly changed their plans to address that concern.”
The Planning and Zoning Department is looking to draft new regulations for the county board's approval that would prevent solar systems from interfering with private residences.
“The standards we’re already talking about include setbacks from property line, possibly having a separation distance from residential housing so that we don’t have the issue of a residential home in a rural area, and then all around, it is a solar garden,” said Mankowski.
Before the board held a vote, the commissioners opened a public hearing. Several representatives of solar installation companies and members of the public who had already applied for permits to construct solar panels spoke up.
Brian Allen, Vice President and co-owner of All Energy Solar, a solar installation company, questioned the length of the moratorium. He told the commissioners that federal tax incentives for solar would be phased out after 2019, so it is an important year for many companies to begin their projects.
“My intention is to get this done well within this one-year period,” Mankowski told the board. He also explained that the moratorium is set to end as soon as the commissioners approve solar energy regulations.
Allen and other members of the public also questioned why the initial proposed moratorium did not allow for residents and small businesses to construct solar panels. When discussions began, Commissioner Lance Wetzel echoed this sentiment.
“The only thing I have a tough time stomaching is people who just want to put some solar through their house. That isn’t really our issue. I think our issue is the bigger areas.” said Wetzel.
Commissioners Danny O’Keefe, Steven Rohlfing and David Gliszinski agreed.
“If I want to put solar on my house, I should be allowed to do that on my property.” said Gliszinski. “If I have a hog farm and want to save some money, I should be able to do that.”
However, Commissioner John King dissented with the majority’s opinion.
“Unfortunately, I think that it should be a comprehensive [moratorium.] We’re talking about solar energy; we should look at the industry as a whole and not just one sector of it,” said King. “We’re looking at setting up public policy on solar energy systems within our county, just like we wouldn’t take on a moratorium against hog farms that are only 2,500 head or more and less than 2,500 head is OK.”
Commissioner Wetzel ultimately offered an amendment to the moratorium with the change that it would not prohibit the construction of solar systems for personal and private, non-commercial use. In a roll call vote, commissioners O’Keefe, Rohlfing and Gliszinski voted in favor of Wetzel’s amendment to the moratorium, while Commissioner King voted in the negative.